Mustangs hold off Valpo for victory

MUNSTER — Mike Hackett was the first to admit that Munster’s victory over Valparaiso on Saturday night lacked a little polish.
In a game that alternated between a schoolyard brawl and a pillow fight, the Mustangs hung on for a 40-39 victory, leaving the Munster coach with a slight smile on his face.
“It beats losing,” Hackett said. “We can learn some lessons here, and we will. I’ll take winning ugly over losing ugly any day of the week.”
The Mustangs (11-3) were in control for much of the night before Valparaiso stormed back and took a 33-31 lead off a Colton Jones 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter. Munster responded with a 7-0 run that culminated with Bryce Schaum knocking down a corner 3-pointer to give the Mustangs a 38-33 lead with 3:42 remaining.
“I had to hope that shot went in,” Schaum said. “This was an ugly game and we just had to stay really scrappy throughout. These are the kind of guys that we’re going to play if we make it deep in the postseason. It was ugly, but it was a win.”
The Vikings (11-3) cut the deficit to three points, but Luka Balac blew by the Valparaiso defense for an easy layup that extended Munster’s lead to 40-35 with 1:22 remaining. Breece Walls got the Vikings within three points again with 64 seconds left and Valparaiso had numerous chances in the final minute to win the game or force overtime.
Mason Jones missed a 3-pointer that would’ve tied the game, but Walls ended up connecting on two free throws with 9.6 seconds left to cut the deficit to 40-39. Valparaiso had to foul three times to get Munster to the free-throw line, but the Mustangs traveled while inbounding the ball to give Valparaiso a golden opportunity.
The Vikings responded by turning the ball over twice in the next 1.6 seconds, first on an inbounds play and then after corralling a missed Munster free throw. Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman could only shake his head at the myriad of missed opportunities.
“There were so many learning experiences in this game,” Coolman said. “We did everything that we needed to do to get back in the game. We just need to refocus on cleaning up a lot of little things that didn’t go our way.”
Schaum finished with a game-high 15 points, while Balac added 12 points and five rebounds. The Mustangs turned the ball over 19 times in the victory.
“That’s probably the most physical team that we’ll play all year,” Hackett said. “For us to turn the ball over (almost) 20 times, that’s unacceptable. We’ve got to be better than that.”
Mason Jones led the Vikings with 11 points and six rebounds, while Colton and Cooper Jones each added eight points.
“The only thing on the line tonight was pride, and we have a lot of pride on this team,” Coolman said. “That’s why we were able to battle and get back in the game. It speaks to why we didn’t quit.”