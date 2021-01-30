Mustangs hold off Valpo for victory

Mason Jones missed a 3-pointer that would’ve tied the game, but Walls ended up connecting on two free throws with 9.6 seconds left to cut the deficit to 40-39. Valparaiso had to foul three times to get Munster to the free-throw line, but the Mustangs traveled while inbounding the ball to give Valparaiso a golden opportunity.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Vikings responded by turning the ball over twice in the next 1.6 seconds, first on an inbounds play and then after corralling a missed Munster free throw. Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman could only shake his head at the myriad of missed opportunities.

“There were so many learning experiences in this game,” Coolman said. “We did everything that we needed to do to get back in the game. We just need to refocus on cleaning up a lot of little things that didn’t go our way.”

Schaum finished with a game-high 15 points, while Balac added 12 points and five rebounds. The Mustangs turned the ball over 19 times in the victory.

“That’s probably the most physical team that we’ll play all year,” Hackett said. “For us to turn the ball over (almost) 20 times, that’s unacceptable. We’ve got to be better than that.”

Mason Jones led the Vikings with 11 points and six rebounds, while Colton and Cooper Jones each added eight points.