MVC Men's Basketball All-League Team Honors

Men’s Basketball
Missouri Valley Conference Honors
Scholar-Athlete Teams
First Team
Trent Brown (Southern Illinois)
Tate Hall (Loyola)
Ben Krikke (Valparaiso)
Cameron Krutwig (Loyola)
Austin Phyfe (UNI)
Garrett Sturtz (Drake)
Second Team
Keith Clemons (Loyola)
Lance Jones (Southern Illinois)
Jake LaRavia (Indiana State)
Joseph Yesufu (Drake)
Honorable Mention
Elijah Childs (Bradley), DJ Horne (Illinois State), Ja’Shon Henry (Bradley), Terry Nolan Jr. (Bradley)
