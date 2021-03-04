 Skip to main content
MVC Men's Basketball All-League Team Honors
agate

MVC Men's Basketball All-League Team Honors

Basketball stock
Jonathan Miano, The Times

Men’s Basketball

Missouri Valley Conference Honors

Scholar-Athlete Teams

First Team

Trent Brown (Southern Illinois)

Tate Hall (Loyola)

Ben Krikke (Valparaiso)

Cameron Krutwig (Loyola)

Austin Phyfe (UNI)

Garrett Sturtz (Drake)

Second Team

Keith Clemons (Loyola)

Lance Jones (Southern Illinois)

Jake LaRavia (Indiana State)

Joseph Yesufu (Drake)

Honorable Mention

Elijah Childs (Bradley), DJ Horne (Illinois State), Ja’Shon Henry (Bradley), Terry Nolan Jr. (Bradley)

 

