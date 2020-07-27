MVC, PFL push back athletic calendars for 2020 seasons

The Missouri Valley Conference and Pioneer Football League both announced changes to the athletic calendar on Monday that will have a significant impact on Valparaiso.
The Valley won’t begin athletic competition until Sept. 18 and will only compete against conference opponents in men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball. Other fall sports, including men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, and women’s tennis, will also be delayed until Sept. 18, but those programs will be allowed to compete against nonconference opponents, provided those programs meet safety specifications as spelled out by the NCAA.
“The MVC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances,” the league said in the announcement.
Valparaiso had yet to release schedules for any of its teams for the 2020 season, so it remains to be seen how many nonconference competitions were impacted by Monday’s announcement.
The volleyball team competed in four non-conference tournaments last year as well as matches at Notre Dame and Milwaukee. Women’s soccer competed in 10 nonconference matches during the 2019 season. The school no longer sponsors men’s soccer after cutting the program last November.
The PFL announced that the 2020 season wouldn’t begin until Sept. 26 and won't include nonconference competition. This decision wipes out several nonconference games for Valparaiso, including what was to be the season opener at North Dakota on Sept. 3. North Dakota announced Monday afternoon that the game has already been rescheduled for Sept. 20, 2025.
“I want to thank Valpo AD, Mark LaBarbera, for his constant communication over the last few months,” North Dakota athletic director Bill Chaves said in a statement. “Our initial priority was to try and reschedule this game to a future year, and we were able to do that to 2025.”
The Valley also announced that the start of fall practice for all MVC-sponsored sports would be pushed back until Aug. 17. Fall sports programs typically begin arriving on campus during the first week of August.
Valparaiso is currently slated to begin the 2020-21 academic year on Aug. 17. The league went on to announce that schedules for winter and spring sports currently remain unchanged.
Gallery: The top 10 Valparaiso Crusaders men's basketball players of the 2010s
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!