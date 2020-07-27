MVC, PFL push back athletic calendars for 2020 seasons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Valley Conference and Pioneer Football League both announced changes to the athletic calendar on Monday that will have a significant impact on Valparaiso.

The Valley won’t begin athletic competition until Sept. 18 and will only compete against conference opponents in men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball. Other fall sports, including men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, and women’s tennis, will also be delayed until Sept. 18, but those programs will be allowed to compete against nonconference opponents, provided those programs meet safety specifications as spelled out by the NCAA.

“The MVC and its Presidents Council will continue to monitor national developments and, if necessary, will consider additional action as dictated by circumstances,” the league said in the announcement.

Valparaiso had yet to release schedules for any of its teams for the 2020 season, so it remains to be seen how many nonconference competitions were impacted by Monday’s announcement.

The volleyball team competed in four non-conference tournaments last year as well as matches at Notre Dame and Milwaukee. Women’s soccer competed in 10 nonconference matches during the 2019 season. The school no longer sponsors men’s soccer after cutting the program last November.