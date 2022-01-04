MEN'S BASKETBALL
MVC shifts dates for Valpo men's basketball: The Missouri Valley Conference has announced a number of schedule changes, including date shifts for a pair of Valparaiso University men’s basketball contests. Valpo’s game at Southern Illinois, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, has been bumped to Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. The game vs. Evansville at the Athletics-Recreation Center originally scheduled for Feb. 1 has been bumped to Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. The date shifts were due to the addition of rescheduled games involving Southern Illinois and Evansville.
PREP BASKETBALL
Chesterton boys No. 4 in the state: Chesterton moved up to No. 4 in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys all-class rankings released on Tuesday. No. 9 Valparaiso is the only other local team ranked.
PRO FOOTBALL
Irsays make gift to expand access to mental health services: The Jim Irsay family, owners of the Indianapolis Colts, announced Tuesday a partnership with Riley Children’s Health to expand the Indiana Behavioral Health Access Program for Youth, or “Be Happy,” which aims to improve access to mental health services for Indiana’s children and adolescents. The Irsays will donate $650,000 to Riley Children’s Foundation as a part of Kicking the Stigma, the Irsays’ initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the shame and stigma too often associated with these illnesses.
PRO TENNIS
Osaka opens her season with a win over Cornet in Melbourne: Naomi Osaka is back in a place where she's won two of her four Grand Slam singles titles and she's feeling good vibes after some time off trying to rediscover her love for the game. The Australian Open champion opened her 2022 season with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Alize Cornet on Tuesday in one of the Summer Set of tournaments in Melbourne. Osaka was returning to Rod Laver Arena for the first time since winning the Australian Open title in February. It was also her first tour-level match since a third-round loss to Leylah Fernandez at the U.S. Open in September.
Djokovic given medical exemption to play at Australian Open: Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament. The top-ranked Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted.
PRO GOLF
ESPN+ to offer four streaming feeds in new PGA Tour deal: ESPN+ starts its nine-year digital rights deal with the Jan. 5-9 PGA Tour at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. “PGA Tour Live on ESPN+” features live coverage on four simultaneous feeds from all four rounds, which adds more than 3,200 new hours of live streaming and a total of more than 4,300 exclusive hours over 35 tournaments.