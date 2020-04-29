MY FAVORITE GAMES: Hobart wins first regional title since 1996

Paul Oren's No. 2: There were tears everywhere. I remember that distinctly as I made my way through the celebration at the Brickyard, looking for Hobart senior Matthew Benton and junior Bobby Babcock after the Brickies won their first regional title in 23 years. Everywhere I turned, people were crying and hugging and screaming and celebrating. It was intoxicating. By the time I got back to the press box, I stared at a blank screen for five minutes and searched for the best way to explain what had just unfolded. I, like Benton, took a moment to soak it all in
HOBART — Matthew Benton took a moment to soak it all in.
The grown men that were crying on the field. The mothers who were readying their camera phones, capturing every hug and fist bump. The fans that poured out of the stands following Hobart’s never-in-doubt 36-7 win over New Prairie on Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) in a Class 4A regional game.
The Hobart senior stood in the middle of The Brickyard and let the totality of the evening wash over him.
“We wanted to put Hobart football back on the map,” Benton said. “I think we’re back.”
Benton had two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. The senior was one of many Hobart heroes that took the field on Friday night. Players that will one day be remembered as part of the team that delivered Hobart its first regional title since 1996.
“Look at this city right now,” Hobart junior linebacker Bobby Babock said. “We do this for them. It was such a great atmosphere out here. We talked about (1996) all week. We knew what this was all about. This was for everyone who lives in Hobart.”
New Prairie quarterback Chase Ketterer came into the game with more than 2,300 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns. Short of a 34-yard touchdown strike from Ketterer to Wyatt Kmiecik in the first quarter, the Brickies kept Ketterer and the Cougars out of the end zone.
“That touchdown was all on me,” Benton said. “I called the wrong coverage, so I had to make up for it. I had to make some plays and I was able to get the two interceptions.”
Hobart’s offense shined on Friday, scoring back-to-back touchdowns on a pair of two-play drives in the first quarter. Riley Johnston ripped off a 61-yard touchdown on the second play of the game and then Tyler Schultz answered New Prairie’s touchdown with a 35-yard touchdown catch from Johnston.
The game truly turned when Babcock got into the backfield, a place where he lived for much of the night, and forced a fumble that fell right into Benton’s hands. The scoop-and-score gave the Brickies a 21-7 lead less than 15 seconds into the second quarter and Hobart never looked back.
“We told the guys that this is the week where you start to make a name for yourself,” Hobart coach Craig Osika said. “We’re a family atmosphere. It’s unbelievable how unselfish these guys are, how much they have each other’s backs and how much love they have for each other and the coaches.”
Hobart closed the game scoring 29 unanswered points as the Brickies relied on a ground game that delivered 316 rushing yards. Senior running back DJ Lipke ran for 203 yards and a touchdown while Johnston added 96 rushing yards. As much as the offense delivered, it was Hobart’s defense that kept the potent New Prairie offense on its heels for much of the night.
“We came into this with a chip on our shoulder,” Benton said. “We heard what everyone was saying all week. They were too big, we were too small. We let them talk and we wanted to show everyone what Hobart football is all about.”
