MY FAVORITE GAMES: Hobart wins first regional title since 1996

“Look at this city right now,” Hobart junior linebacker Bobby Babock said. “We do this for them. It was such a great atmosphere out here. We talked about (1996) all week. We knew what this was all about. This was for everyone who lives in Hobart.”

New Prairie quarterback Chase Ketterer came into the game with more than 2,300 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns. Short of a 34-yard touchdown strike from Ketterer to Wyatt Kmiecik in the first quarter, the Brickies kept Ketterer and the Cougars out of the end zone.

“That touchdown was all on me,” Benton said. “I called the wrong coverage, so I had to make up for it. I had to make some plays and I was able to get the two interceptions.”

Hobart’s offense shined on Friday, scoring back-to-back touchdowns on a pair of two-play drives in the first quarter. Riley Johnston ripped off a 61-yard touchdown on the second play of the game and then Tyler Schultz answered New Prairie’s touchdown with a 35-yard touchdown catch from Johnston.

The game truly turned when Babcock got into the backfield, a place where he lived for much of the night, and forced a fumble that fell right into Benton’s hands. The scoop-and-score gave the Brickies a 21-7 lead less than 15 seconds into the second quarter and Hobart never looked back.