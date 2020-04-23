MY FAVORITE GAMES: Javon Freeman-Liberty rallies Valparaiso past Missouri State into MVC title game

Just a week removed from missing two games due to mononucleosis, Freeman-Liberty struggled through the first two games of Arch Madness, including Friday night’s game against Loyola where he had a season-low six points, before erupting with his highest point total of the conference season.

“That (Loyola) game is actually out of my head,” Freeman-Liberty said. “I knew I had to come in today and compete, so that’s what I did. I had the mindset to go out there and give my all.”

If the Crusaders (19-15) were going to have any chance against a Missouri State team loaded with high-major transfers, Freeman-Liberty was going to have to be at his best. The game got off to an ominous start for the All-Valley First Team performer as he missed three consecutive free throws in the first half. Freeman-Liberty recovered to connect on his next nine from the line while knocking down 10 of his 18 shots.

“There’s going to be good days, and there’s going to be bad,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “With good character, you can learn from the bad and try to put it past you and I thought Javon did a great job of that. Javon is who he was. Tonight, he was the all-league guard and we needed every bit of it.”