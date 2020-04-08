MY FAVORITE GAMES: Michigan City's Hodges Jr. ices victory at the line

“Everything that could go wrong for us in the first quarter did,” Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman said. “You can’t put yourself behind the 8-ball like that. I’m proud of the effort to get back into it.”

The Wolves came out firing, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter, including three triples from reserve guard Tahari Watson. Valparaiso stayed in its zone throughout the barrage and Michigan City was happy to keep launching 3-pointers from all over the court.

“It was a huge start, but we know that we can’t win games from (the perimeter),” Michigan City coach Tom Wells said. “If we would’ve stayed shooting out there, it might have been a different outcome.”

Michigan City started hammering the ball inside in the second half and the No. 6 Vikings struggled to get into any kind of an offensive rhythm. Cooper Jones scored four quick points to start the third quarter and finished with 10 points, but clean looks at the basket were few and far between for Valparaiso.

“We knew they were going to win some battles inside,” Wells said. “We’re trying to win 51 percent of those battles. We knew we’d have to do it by committee.”