MY FAVORITE GAMES: Valparaiso wins third straight DAC title

The captains shared the slogan at dinner and Marshall was quickly on board. He understood it was a confident statement and he asked his team to bring that mentality into each week.

“They said ‘Run the Region’ and I set down my glass,” Marshall said. “I thought ‘this could work,’ but it only works if we back it up every week. It’s been our breakdown since the season started.”

The Vikings got a balanced effort in the regular-season finale with five players scoring touchdowns. Patterson and Opperman hooked up for a 17-yard touchdown pass on Valparaiso’s first drive of the game and the Vikings never looked back, scoring 35 unanswered points before Lake Central found the end zone late in the first half.

Tommy Burbee ran for two touchdowns in the first half and led the Vikings with 135 rushing yards. The junior eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season on his first carry of the game and now has 1,134 yards for the year.

“It feels good, but most of the yards have to go to the offensive line,” Burbee said. “It’s been great to do this as a team this year. I can’t even explain how cool it is to look at the guys next to you and know they’re going through it with you as well.”