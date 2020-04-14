MY FAVORITE GAMES: Valparaiso wins third straight DAC title

You are the owner of this article.
Paul Oren's No. 7: The game itself wasn't anything special. Valparaiso blew out Lake Central by 30 points to win its third straight Duneland Athletic Conference title. What was special was the celebratory scene on the field afterward. Valparaiso coach Bill Marshall had been preaching "Run the Region" all season and he ended his postgame address to the team with "Now we Run the State." It was a charge the team took to heart over the next month.

VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso football coach Bill Marshall met with his four captains at Longhorn Steakhouse on the eve of the 2019 season, the second-year coach asked them to come up with a slogan for the year.

The captains conferred with one another and three simple words were the result: "Run the Region".

The Vikings did just that on Friday night (Oct. 18), completing an undefeated regular season for the first time since 2010 with a 44-14 win over Lake Central. The win gives Valparaiso its third straight Duneland Athletic Conference title.

“I started talking with the other captains (Luke Patterson, Peyton Krutz, CJ Opperman) and we wanted to come up with something good,” Valparaiso senior defensive back Jack Cahil said. “Someone said ‘Run the Region,’ but we weren’t sure if we could use it. We weren’t sure if it was too cocky or if it sounded arrogant.”

The captains shared the slogan at dinner and Marshall was quickly on board. He understood it was a confident statement and he asked his team to bring that mentality into each week.

“They said ‘Run the Region’ and I set down my glass,” Marshall said. “I thought ‘this could work,’ but it only works if we back it up every week. It’s been our breakdown since the season started.”

The Vikings got a balanced effort in the regular-season finale with five players scoring touchdowns. Patterson and Opperman hooked up for a 17-yard touchdown pass on Valparaiso’s first drive of the game and the Vikings never looked back, scoring 35 unanswered points before Lake Central found the end zone late in the first half.

Tommy Burbee ran for two touchdowns in the first half and led the Vikings with 135 rushing yards. The junior eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season on his first carry of the game and now has 1,134 yards for the year.

“It feels good, but most of the yards have to go to the offensive line,” Burbee said. “It’s been great to do this as a team this year. I can’t even explain how cool it is to look at the guys next to you and know they’re going through it with you as well.”

Opperman threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns, including a 62-yard bomb to Blake Worthington on the second play of the third quarter. The quarterback wore a wide smile after the game on Friday night, but he couldn’t help but begin to think about the road ahead and perhaps a new slogan.

“We’ve been using ‘Run the Region,” a lot, but now Coach (Marshall) just said it’s time to ‘Run the State,’” Opperman said. “(Going undefeated in the regular season) was really cool and it was a challenge that we faced. Now we’ve got a new challenge to face.”

Editor's note

While live sports are on pause, Times writers will count down their favorite live events from the 2019-20 school year. Please enjoy these flashbacks until the games resume.

