MY FAVORITE GAMES: Whiting strikes late, tops Clark in Battle of 119th

The Oilers marched 53 yards on their first drive, converting three first downs en route to a Zach Williamson 7-yard touchdown run.

The Pioneers gained some momentum after that, stopping Whiting inside the Pioneers' 5-yard line. Clark sophomore quarterback Anthony Huber found receiver Treyon Taylor down the right sideline for a 96-yard touchdown pass two plays later.

“We got beat on a couple deep passes, a couple just big plays. Against an athletic team like Clark, with a lot of weapons over there, we can’t let big plays happen,” Jennings said. “We have to make them grind it out and we didn’t do that.”

The Pioneers also stopped the Whiting offense near the goal line twice in the second half. Tony Madrueno finally punched it in from five yards with 7:53 left in the fourth quarter.

The junior was in at quarterback for the injured Steven Connelly, who played sporadically after being tackled awkwardly in the third quarter. Several players on both sides left the field in the second half with minor leg issues.

“With all these crampings, I’m really proud of the young guys,” Williamson said. “They came in and did exactly what they were told.”