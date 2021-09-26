Myles Garrett, Browns rough up rookie QB Justin Fields, slam Bears 26-6

CLEVELAND — Justin Fields had nowhere to run or hide. Passing was strictly prohibited.

Myles Garrett and the Browns made the rookie quarterback's first NFL start unforgettable — for all the wrong reasons.

Garrett made a franchise-record 4 1/2 sacks and Cleveland brought Fields down nine times while holding Chicago to just 1 net yard passing as the Browns thumped the Bears 26-6 on Sunday.

"The way I feel right now, I don't like feeling like this," said Fields, who was hit 15 times, six by Garrett and five by Jadeveon Clowney. "It's kind of like you're in a dark room and you would do anything you can to win. That's what will motivate me to not let a game like this happen again."

Garrett had a field day against Fields, thrust into the lineup after veteran Andy Dalton injured his knee last week. The Bears (1-2) wanted to be patient and not play the No. 11 overall pick until he was ready.

The Browns (2-1) didn't cut him any breaks. Their defense, which had been criticized for performances in the first two games, got it together at Fields' expense and held Chicago to only 47 yards and six first downs.