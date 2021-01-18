Nadine Summers, Alexie Westfall bring state championships back to the Region

The drop to 98 pounds wasn’t exactly a conscious decision. Westfall said she usually adds about 10 pounds during the offseason, but quarantine gave her extra time to spend working out. She also put more thought into what she was eating.

“I really wanted a six-pack. I’ve been dying to have a six pack for like four years,” Westfall said. “I finally had the time to get one.”

She’ll take those abs to Indiana Tech, where she’ll wrestle at 101 or 109 pounds for the Warriors and major in graphic design. Westfall isn’t sure she’ll wrestle beyond college but doesn’t want to leave the sport entirely. She likes the idea of doing graphic design and photography for a women’s program.

“I think staying in the sport somehow, either coaching and doing camps or aiding in graphic design, I think that would be cool,” Westfall said.

Where Westfall’s already planning her exit, Summers feels like she’s just getting started on the mat.

Until recently, success for her was as simple as not being pinned. She wrestled her first girl during a junior varsity match this season. A quick pin opened up a new world.

The IHSGW regional was her first all-girls tournament. She won three matches to take the top spot.