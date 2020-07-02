You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NAIA sets guidelines for return of athletic programs
alert urgent
College

NAIA sets guidelines for return of athletic programs

{{featured_button_text}}
Rashad Richardson

IU Northwest will follow return guidelines set by the NAIA.

 Provided, IUN Athletics

The NAIA set Aug. 15 as the return date for practices, setting Indiana University Northwest and Calumet College with guidelines to bring athletes back.

IUN's reopening plan defers athletics to local guidelines and conference guidance.

No information was made available on changes in schedule to reduce travel or policies for student-athletes returning to campus.

The NAIA also announced Sept. 5 as the return date for games.

NAIA to overseas: Bishop Noll grad Akil McClain becomes first player in IU Kokomo history to sign pro contract

IUN and Cal College are both in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and should follow the same guidelines for restarting.

Cal College officials could not be reached for comment.

The NAIA guidelines include reductions in the length of seasons due to the later start date. Cross country will include one less meet for a total of seven, men's and women's soccer will decrease from 18 to 14 and women's volleyball will decrease by six for a total of 22.

Purdue Northwest, members of the NCAA Division II, will likely follow the NCAA's restart plan. A representative could not be reached for comment.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Railcats Opening Day Box Lunches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts