NAIA sets guidelines for return of athletic programs

The NAIA set Aug. 15 as the return date for practices, setting Indiana University Northwest and Calumet College with guidelines to bring athletes back.

IUN's reopening plan defers athletics to local guidelines and conference guidance.

No information was made available on changes in schedule to reduce travel or policies for student-athletes returning to campus.

The NAIA also announced Sept. 5 as the return date for games.

IUN and Cal College are both in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and should follow the same guidelines for restarting.

Cal College officials could not be reached for comment.

The NAIA guidelines include reductions in the length of seasons due to the later start date. Cross country will include one less meet for a total of seven, men's and women's soccer will decrease from 18 to 14 and women's volleyball will decrease by six for a total of 22.

Purdue Northwest, members of the NCAA Division II, will likely follow the NCAA's restart plan. A representative could not be reached for comment.

