Nate McMillan rewarded by Pacers with contract extension
PRO BASKETBALL

Nate McMillan, Pacers

Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan and forward Doug McDermott react to a call during Monday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. McMillan and the Pacers agreed to a one-year contract extension Wednesday.

 Kim Klement, Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan has agreed to a contract extension.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available Wednesday, though ESPN reported the extension is for one season. McMillan had one year remaining on his previous deal.

McMillan has a record of 181-136 in four seasons and needs one more win to break a tie with Rick Carlisle for third in career victories during the franchise's NBA history. The Pacers have gone to the playoffs each season McMillan has been in charge but Indiana has not advanced beyond the first round since 2014.

“What Nate has done in four seasons with our franchise merits this extension,” president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said. “Between injuries and changes in personnel, he and his coaching staff have adapted and produced positive results. He also represents the franchise, the city and our state in a first-class manner.’’

Before taking the head coaching job, McMillan was the team's associate head coach on Frank Vogel's staff from 2013-16. The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals in McMillan's first season as an assistant.

McMillan's 659 career wins as a head coach rank 22nd in NBA history.

