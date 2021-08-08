National Football League continues to help with advisement on heat issues

How else to explain high school senior Doug Casa surviving the heat stroke he suffered running in the 10K race at the Empire State Games in 1985? He would wake up five hours after collapsing, his life having been saved by the athletic trainer in attendance who immediately initiated rapid body cooling.

Fast-forward to 2002 and by then Casa was an athletic trainer at the University of Connecticut, where he had earned his Ph.D. five years earlier, who was quickly becoming the leading expert on heat illness in the nation. In June of that year, he was featured in this space for the first time. I would finally meet him in person in 2007, when he gave a lecture at the annual meeting of the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers Association. As I wrote at the time, “Seeing him up at the podium … I immediately thought to myself, ‘This guy is wired.’”

The students who have studied under his direction and the athletes for whose safety he has advocated should be thankful for his passion.

In 2010, Casa launched the Korey Stringer Institute at UConn, partially funded by Stringer’s widow, Kelci. She was seeking a vehicle to improve awareness and treatment of heat illness. It is now a facility dedicated to improving performance and safety, and preventing sudden death among athletes, soldiers and laborers.