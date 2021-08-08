National Football League continues to help with advisement on heat issues

Last week marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Minnesota Viking All-Pro Korey Stringer. Looking back on the tragedy, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote in part, “The offensive tackle succumbed to complications from exertional heatstroke, an avoidable and easily treated condition that sports medicine largely ignored at the time.”
I beg your pardon?
The Vikings’ sports medicine staff on hand for that fateful day may have ignored the problem but please, Mr. Seifert, do not paint all professionals in the field back then with such a wide brush.
In fact, hours earlier on the very day Stringer died — Aug. 1 to be precise, this space was devoted to the dangers of playing football in the heat. Another two decades before that — give or take a week, I was a student athletic trainer at Notre Dame putting an overheated offensive lineman in a cold water tub during an afternoon practice.
Once the player was feeling back to normal and was out of the tub, I returned to practice, whereupon then Irish head coach Gerry Faust started screaming at me to get the him back out on the field. I stared straight ahead and kept repeating, “Not today, coach,” until Faust gave up and walked away.
So, contrary to any revisionist history Seifert may believe, the dangers of heat illness and how to prevent and treat it were well known, advocated and practiced by sports medicine professionals at the time of Stringer’s death — and long before. Those ignoring the issue were largely coaches and administrators.
How else to explain high school senior Doug Casa surviving the heat stroke he suffered running in the 10K race at the Empire State Games in 1985? He would wake up five hours after collapsing, his life having been saved by the athletic trainer in attendance who immediately initiated rapid body cooling.
Fast-forward to 2002 and by then Casa was an athletic trainer at the University of Connecticut, where he had earned his Ph.D. five years earlier, who was quickly becoming the leading expert on heat illness in the nation. In June of that year, he was featured in this space for the first time. I would finally meet him in person in 2007, when he gave a lecture at the annual meeting of the Great Lakes Athletic Trainers Association. As I wrote at the time, “Seeing him up at the podium … I immediately thought to myself, ‘This guy is wired.’”
The students who have studied under his direction and the athletes for whose safety he has advocated should be thankful for his passion.
In 2010, Casa launched the Korey Stringer Institute at UConn, partially funded by Stringer’s widow, Kelci. She was seeking a vehicle to improve awareness and treatment of heat illness. It is now a facility dedicated to improving performance and safety, and preventing sudden death among athletes, soldiers and laborers.
On Tuesday, I participated in an “NFL Presents” webinar, which featured Casa. Hosted by the league’s chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, the program reviewed best practices to prevent, identify, assess and treat exertional heat stroke. In Sills’ introductory comments and during Casa’s presentation, two themes remained: the condition is largely preventable and entirely survivable if the right steps are taken.
To the NFL’s credit, in the wake of Stringer’s death, the league took the necessary steps to insure that all teams followed best practices. Consequently, not a single NFL player has succumbed to heat illness since Stringer did.
Unfortunately, colleges and high schools are unable to claim the same. Athletes — and not just in football — continue to die needlessly. Reviewing recent such incidents, I have found that the vast majority have occurred without the presence of an athletic trainer and/or a cold-water immersion tub.
A notable exception was the death of University of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair. Athletic trainers were present and cold water tubs sat unused at the time he became ill during a conditioning session on May 29, 2018. He would succumb 15 days later.
The subsequent report written by former University of South Carolina athletic trainer Rod Walters, in the wake of his investigation commissioned by the University of Maryland, is available. With detailed recommendations on proper care, it provides a blueprint to be followed by every college, high school, and youth sports administrator, coach, athletic trainer and team physician.
This week, as Illinois high schools start fall practice and Indiana enters its second week, all responsible parties should, at the very least, view the 12-minute instructional video the NFL produced with Casa in 2019.
