NBA All-Star voting: Bulls' DeRozan currently first among Eastern Conference guards

PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls' DeRozan currently first among Eastern Conference guards in All-Star voting: It looks like DeMar DeRozan will be an All-Star game starter. In the first All-Star fan voting returns on Thursday, DeRozan was first among Eastern Conference guards by a wide margin over James Harden with almost 1.5 million votes. Harden was just below 900,000. Trae Young trailed Harden by about 30,000 votes with Zach LaVine fourth. If the margin for DeRozan holds, it will be his second All-Star game start. He was a starter in 2018 after being selected as an All-Star reserve three previous times. The voting continues through Jan. 22 for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland to celebrate the NBA's 75th anniversary.
BOYS BASKETBALL
La Lumiere's Fears verbally commits to Michigan State: Jeremy Fears, the four-star point guard at La Lumiere, verbally committed to the Spartans on Thursday during halftime of Sunrise Christian-Montverde high school basketball game on ESPNU. Fears, 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, is the No. 27 player in the nation for 2023 and the No. 7 point guard, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Originally from Joliet, Illinois, Fears is playing his high school junior season at La Lumiere, which has produced NBA players like the ex-MSU star and former Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., the Pistons' Isaiah Stewart and former Michigan guard Jordan Poole, according to the Detroit Free Press.
La Lumiere wins opener in LaPorte tournament: The La Lumiere boys basketball team started its play in the premiere U.S. Marines NIBC LaPorte Invitational on a winning note, taking down Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina), 74-46, on Thursday at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium. The Lakers (10-1, 4-1 in NIBC) jumped out to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back. La Lumiere – ranked 6th in the latest MaxPreps poll – will continue play in the NIBC LaPorte invitational at 6 p.m. Friday against No. 7 Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia).
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Indiana shuts down No. 13 Ohio State: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night. Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten), who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State (9-3, 3-1) without a field goal for more than five minutes.
PRO GOLF
Stricker recovering from heart inflammation: Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is recovering from a health scare that featured a soaring white blood cell count and inflammation around his heart, which hospitalized him for two weeks and caused him to lose 25 pounds. Stricker said his heart was jumping in and out of rhythm from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. He said the inflammation is starting to abate and he’s able to start moving around. The Wisconsin native was cleared to take his family to Florida for the winter at the start of the week. Even so, he said his cardiologist told him it could be six months before he competes again.
PUBLISHING
New York Times to purchase The Athletic for $550 million: The New York Times Company has agreed to acquire the sports-subscription site The Athletic for $550 million. The sale is expected to close during the first quarter of the year. The Athletic had 1.2 million subscribers as of December.