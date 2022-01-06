NBA All-Star voting: Bulls' DeRozan currently first among Eastern Conference guards

La Lumiere wins opener in LaPorte tournament: The La Lumiere boys basketball team started its play in the premiere U.S. Marines NIBC LaPorte Invitational on a winning note, taking down Legacy Early College (Greenville, South Carolina), 74-46, on Thursday at the LaPorte Civic Auditorium. The Lakers (10-1, 4-1 in NIBC) jumped out to a 19-4 first-quarter lead and never looked back. La Lumiere – ranked 6th in the latest MaxPreps poll – will continue play in the NIBC LaPorte invitational at 6 p.m. Friday against No. 7 Oak Hill (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia).

Indiana shuts down No. 13 Ohio State: Trayce Jackson-Davis had 27 points and 12 rebounds, and Indiana used stifling defense down the stretch to pull away for a 67-51 victory over No. 13 Ohio State on Thursday night. Jackson-Davis made 11 of 17 from the field for the Hoosiers (11-3, 2-2 Big Ten), who went on a 13-0 run while holding Ohio State (9-3, 3-1) without a field goal for more than five minutes.

Stricker recovering from heart inflammation: Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker is recovering from a health scare that featured a soaring white blood cell count and inflammation around his heart, which hospitalized him for two weeks and caused him to lose 25 pounds. Stricker said his heart was jumping in and out of rhythm from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. He said the inflammation is starting to abate and he’s able to start moving around. The Wisconsin native was cleared to take his family to Florida for the winter at the start of the week. Even so, he said his cardiologist told him it could be six months before he competes again.