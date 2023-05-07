HAMMOND — The Times Classic is a big bowling tournament. Usually over 1,000 bowlers take part but the crowded walkways in Olympia Lanes still tend to feel intimate. Everybody seems to know everybody else and hugs, smiles and handshakes are as easy to find as bowling tape.

The 73rd incarnation of the tournament opened Saturday at Olympia Lanes. It remains one of the largest and longest running amateur bowling events in the Midwest.

Like a lot of people, Cedric Collins decided to come out for the first time on the advice of friends. The Chicago resident never participated in the tournament before.

“I had a free Saturday. I brought my daughter out here and just came to bowl,” he said.

Collins is glad he did. He turned in a 757 series that included a 299 game. That could be good enough to advance. Still, he plans to come back for another qualifying squad to try to improve his chances.

“I left a lot out there, for sure,” he said. “I caught some bad breaks in the third and fourth game but I grinded out some 230s. I still left a lot out there, though.”

Bowlers roll four games with the lowest score thrown out. The top eight in each of seven classes will advance to the match game finals on June 4.

Collins would be somewhat of an unlikely finalist. He gave up the sport for 12 years to play basketball, which he did collegiately at Upper Iowa University. He had some knee injuries and got back into bowling about eight years ago.

“I got my head beat in for a couple years, finally figured it out and started taking it more serious,” he said. “Still a lot of work to do with ball motion and layouts, but I’ve learned a lot in a couple years.”

George Turner, a South Holland resident who bowls leagues at Olympia, is another potential finalist who would’ve been given long odds. He tallied this year’s first 300 in the first game of the first squad.

“I feel like I bowled excellent,” Turner said. “I threw some bad shots but they were unforced errors. I just made some bad decisions.”

Turner made four ball changes during the two games after opening with the perfect game. He rolled a 212 in the second and was able to finish with a 257 for a 769 series that should put him in contention for a spot in the finals.

Turner said he doesn’t play a lot of tournaments. It’s only his second time bowling in the Classic. The first time didn’t go so well, he said.

The 59-year-old only started bowling when he was 33, much older than most serious keglers. He’s eligible to bowl in the senior division but chose Class A, instead.

“I feel like I’ve still got a lot to learn,” he said. “This is my neighborhood. I know a lot of these people. It’s fun.”

Bo Saksa also rolled a 300 in his second game Saturday.

Qualifying rounds will continue on weekends through May 21, excluding Mother’s Day. Entry blanks are available at olympialanes.com/tournaments.

