New quarterbacks set to take over reins of Greater South Shore Conference offenses

While the rest of the GSSC started the year, the Oilers were held out of competition until late in the season. Whiting ultimately got to play in two regular-season games and then won in the postseason to salvage something of the year. "We left the year feeling pretty good because we won a sectional game and we got an extra week of practice," coach Brett Jennings said. "When you can get that extra week, especially with what we went through, it was huge." Jennings comes into this year with high hopes after the Oilers return "99 percent of our team" from last season. Nick Davenport slides into the starting quarterback position where he is likely to develop a strong connection with Jeremiah Allard.