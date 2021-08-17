New quarterbacks set to take over reins of Greater South Shore Conference offenses

In a year of total uncertainty, the coaches in the Greater South Shore Conference at least knew they could count on their quarterbacks to put up big numbers during the 2020 season.
Blaze Cano led the Region with 2,365 passing yards and 32 touchdowns while at Hanover Central. Brady Glisic accounted for more than half of South Central’s offense, including 1,015 rushing yards.
Carson Crowe (Griffith), Mark Flores (Calumet) and Tony Madruneo (Whiting) all put up big numbers in COVID-shortened seasons. Throw in Boone Grove’s Mark Holder and more than half of the teams in the GSSC lost their starting quarterbacks due to graduation.
In their place comes a new class of quarterbacks. There are some holdovers from last season as River Forest’s Joey Ondo enters the 2021 season as the top returning signal-caller. He threw for 1,297 yards last season. Wheeler’s Preston Morris (1,193 yards) is the only other GSSC quarterback to top 1,000 passing yards in 2020, according to MaxPreps. Bishop Noll’s Willie Feagin is an experienced quarterback who can move the ball through the air and on the ground while Peyton Mcintosh (Lake Station) received a lot of playing time at running back for the Eagles.
Sophomores Nick Davenport (Whiting), Zach Hanchar (South Central) and Mark Koontz (Hanover Central) are eager to be the next young stars in the league while seniors Scott Flores (Calumet) and Colin Phelps (Griffith) have been biding their time, waiting for an opportunity. Boone Grove has four different players competing to be the starting quarterback and the Wolves will rely on a mixture of older leadership and younger potential at the position.
Scouting the Greater South Shore Conference
Bishop Noll Warriors
Coach: Wayne Racine, fourth season.
Last season: 1-7 (1-3 GSSC).
Top returning players: QB/DB Willie Feagin, LB Carlos Alvarez, DB/WR Craig Hutton, DT/OL Kyle Elkins.
What you should know
As coach Wayne Racine prepares for another season with the Warriors, he finds himself asking a simple question. "Is this heaven?" Racine is eager to get back on the field with a group he expects to take a step forward as Bishop Noll is still just two years removed from not having a varsity program. Feagin brings leadership and experience to the team while freshman Gavin Knight will make an impact all over the field.
Boone Grove Wolves
Coach: Dan Kukulski, fifth season.
Last season: 3-7 (1-3 GSSC).
Top returning players: RB/DB Logan Fast, RB/DB Nate Hilty, TE/LB Chad Kackos.
What you should know
Boone Grove coach Dan Kukulski didn't hand out name tags at his first practice this season, but it might not have been a bad idea. "We were young last year, and we are going to be even younger this year." Kukulski expects big things from Fast, who lives up to his last name. The quarterback position is up in the air as four different players are vying for the starting job Freshman linebacker Khaled Alzeer could become a household name quickly.
Calumet Warriors
Coach: Cody French, first season.
Last season: 5-2 (2-0).
Top returning players: QB/LB Scott Flores, LB Alex Ponce, DT Koran Jefferson, OL George Winfield.
What you should know
There may not be a coach more enthusiastic about the 2021 season than Cody French. After a roller-coaster offseason that saw the former Elkhart assistant take a head coaching job at Niles (Michigan) High School, only to turn around and take the Calumet job two months later, French is ready for the games to begin. "We had a great summer and now we're at a point where we're getting into the intricacies of the game plan with our guys," he said. Flores will take over at quarterback from his brother Mark, and he'll have a trio of receivers to throw to in Mario Price, Jamarie Murry and TJ Caldwell.
Griffith Panthers
Coach: Robert Robinson, second season.
Last season: 4-4 (3-1 GSSC).
Top returning players: RB/FS Kyle Atkinson, QB Colin Phelps, RB/SS Connor Cervantes, RB/LB Daryl Lopez.
What you should know
Losing Carson Crowe to graduation will be difficult after the star quarterback spent much of the last four seasons as Griffith's starter. Second-year coach Robert Robinson is excited for the future, however, as he plans on giving the ball to Kyle Atkinson again and again. "We think Kyle is the best running back in the area and he's going to do a lot of things for us," Robinson said. Phelps takes over at quarterback. Atkinson will also have a package of plays where he throws the ball. On defense, Cervantes is back after missing the final two games of the season due to COVID protocols.
Hanover Central Wildcats
Coach: Brian Parker, fourth season.
Last season: 9-3 (2-1 GSSC).
Top returning players: WR/CB Gannon Howes, RB/FS Jaden Howard, RB/SS Kyle Haessly, OL/DT Ryan Hildeman.
What you should know
Blaze Cano was worth the price of admission last season as the star quarterback led the Region with 2,365 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. With Cano lost to graduation, Hanover Central coach Brian Parker will rely on sophomore Matt Koontz to run the offense. "Matt is someone who has been in our system since middle school," Parker said. "We're not going to ask him to be Blaze, we're going to ask him to be Matt." Koontz will have an easy target in Gannon Howes. The junior is the Region's leading returning receiver with 928 yards and 14 touchdowns. Howes also led the area with seven interceptions.
Lake Station Eagles
Coach: Jason Wolfe, fifth season.
Last season: 0-10 (0-3 GSSC).
Top returning players: QB/CB Peyton McIntosh, WR/CB Romeo Guerra, OL/LB Zachary Cuellar, OL/DE Nate Smith.
What you should know
There may not be a coach with a tougher job in the Region than Lake Station's Jason Wolfe. Not only is Wolfe trying to pick up the pieces after a tough winless season, but he has a small roster. "We're still feeling the effects of COVID where our kids had to go out and get jobs during the school year," Wolfe said. "We've only got 16 guys, but, those 16 guys, they put in the work during the summer and they're excited to be here. They're the most persistent kids in the Region." Mcintosh led the Eagles with 631 rushing yards last year and will move to quarterback to lead the offense.
River Forest Ingots
Coach: Demetri Blanco, first season.
Last season: 6-4 (3-1 GSSC).
Top returning players: QB Joey Ondo, RB/LB Jose Alvarez, WR Kaleb Short, WR/FS Saul Montes, TE/DL Dennis Hurn, RB/LB Deon Hurn.
What you should know
After a dozen years as an assistant coach at Andrean and Michigan City, Demetri Blanco is thrilled to have landed a head coaching position. "To be able to do it in my hometown, to be able to coach River Forest, it means the world to me," he said. Blanco's first year is likely to include a lot of calls for senior quarterback Joey Ondo to air out the football. Ondo threw for 1,297 yards and 14 touchdowns last year and he'll be counted on to move the ball in the absence of graduated star running back Ayden Hernandez (1,234 yards, 25 touchdowns).
South Central Satellites
Coach: Buzz Schoff, fifth season.
Last season: 4-6 (2-1 GSSC).
Top returning players: RB/CB Aaron Hogan, WR/SS Jacob Oehmen, QB/CB Zack Hanchar, FB/LB Matt Mulligan, OL/DL Andrew Huizar.
The Satellites are going to have a different feel this season after losing Brady Glisic to graduation. The star quarterback accounted for well over half of South Central's offense last year, running for 1,015 yards and throwing for 714 with 26 combined touchdowns. Sophomore Zach Hanchar will take over as the signal caller after getting a taste of varsity action as a freshman. Fellow sophomore Aaron Hogan was second on the team with 445 rushing yards and he combined with the returning Tony Guevara (injury) to form a strong backfield. Mulligan and Huizar combined for 165 tackles and three fumble recoveries last season.
Wheeler Bearcats
Coach: Robert Kania, first season.
Last season: 8-3 (2-1 GSSC).
Top returning players: QB Preston Morris, FB/LB Max Mortimer, RB/LB Cory Davis, WR/LB Blaise Evensen.
What you should know
Don't expect first-year coach Robert Kania to make any excuses after losing do-everything running back Trey Gibson (Hobart) to transfer. The longtime assistant is excited about a strong coaching staff he's put together and even more excited about the continued development of senior quarterback Preston Morris (1,193 yards, 12 touchdowns last season). "Preston is a leader in every sense of the word," Kania said. "He and I have met since Day 1. Teaching him our new offense and getting him to understand all the subtle nuances has been fun. He has bought into the system and leads this team every day with his work ethic and attitude."
Whiting Oilers
Coach: Brett Jennings, third season.
Last season: 1-3 (0-2 GSSC).
Top returning players: QB/CB Nick Davenport, RB/FS Jed Huffman, RB/LB Julius Torres, TE/DT Jeremiah Allard.
What you should know
While the rest of the GSSC started the year, the Oilers were held out of competition until late in the season. Whiting ultimately got to play in two regular-season games and then won in the postseason to salvage something of the year. "We left the year feeling pretty good because we won a sectional game and we got an extra week of practice," coach Brett Jennings said. "When you can get that extra week, especially with what we went through, it was huge." Jennings comes into this year with high hopes after the Oilers return "99 percent of our team" from last season. Nick Davenport slides into the starting quarterback position where he is likely to develop a strong connection with Jeremiah Allard.