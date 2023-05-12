It's funny the difference a year can make.

A year ago, Xavier Zukley had never played volleyball. He figured that if he were to play a sport in college, it would be soccer.

Now he's the captain of the Bishop Noll volleyball team and committed to play the sport at Aurora University.

"The whole thing has been a blessing for sure," Zukley said. "It's so difficult to fathom this is my first year playing and this opportunity has been presented to me. I just feel super, super blessed."

In May 2022, the IHSAA designated boys volleyball as an emerging sport. The move gives the sport the agency's backing to become officially recognized once 50% of member schools participate.

Bishop Noll had a club boys volleyball team from 2015 through 2018 that competed in the Indiana Volleyball Coaches Association — the body that's organized and administered a state tournament since 1994. Come the 2019 season, only four players came to tryouts for the Warriors, and that was that.

"Fast-forward to this fall, the AD (Cynthia Wilson) asks me if I would consider coaching a boys volleyball team," coach Dave Rodriguez said. "I said, 'Yeah, as long as there is one.' Well, we had a call-out and 42 kids showed up."

One of those 42 kids was Zukley.

He didn't initially think he'd come out for the team. His older brother, Zach, had played for the Warriors' club team when he was in school, but it was his two younger brothers, Zeke and Zebediah, who can be credited with his starring for Noll.

"I did play basketball," Zukley said. "After practices I saw my two brothers were conditioning with volleyball. So I was like, 'You know what, I have to stay here anyways (to drive them home), I might as well stay and hit'."

The decision proved a good one.

The outside hitter ranks ninth in the state in kills, outranked almost exclusively by players from downstate schools who have been playing volleyball for years. If you look instead at kills per set — accounting for the fact that Zukley has played 20 to 30 fewer sets than those ranked around him — he is tied for second in the state.

Zukley credits his time playing soccer and basketball with his success on the volleyball court. The footwork from the two sports translated easily, he said, and blocking in basketball and volleyball were pretty much the same thing.

While some of it came naturally to Zukley, he wasn't a college prospect since Day 1.

"He was a blank slate," Rodriguez said. "You could tell he was athletic and had skill. He just had to take that and incorporate it into the volleyball game, which he did. ... His ball control has been one of the most impressive things. That was the part of the game he struggled with the most, and now it's not a glaring issue."

Bishop Noll's season has mirrored Zukley's development in a lot of ways. The Warriors started out 3-10, including a stretch where they lost seven of eight. As of Thursday, they are winners of four straight, with the postseason starting Saturday.

Zukley's favorite part of the season so far? Getting to do it all with his brothers.

"I love playing with them," he said. "Everybody always says, 'Oh, this team is like a family.' Well this team is like half of our family. It makes it easier to communicate and get messages through the whole team. ... It's been a trip for sure.

"We get into some arguments on the court, but they definitely stay on the court."

Rodriguez learned that it's best to let the brothers sort out those disagreements themselves.

"Normally I stop kids from arguing and bickering," he said, "because normally it's not conducive to the team. But when you realize the three of them are family and this is how they do it, then you have to let it go a little bit."

As for Bishop Noll's recent success, Rodriguez thinks a lot of that can be credited to Zukley's leadership. Zukley treats every member of the team the same, he said — seniors, freshmen, those with experience, those without.

Zulkey and Noll are scheduled to take on Michigan City on Saturday, with a chance to extend their season and to buy Xavier another match with his brothers.

