Newcomers step up as Cubs knock off Reds again

The Cubs banged out 12 hits and won for the fourth time in 19 games since trading stars Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel.

Happ's first-inning homer was his second in as many games. Hermosillo, called up from Triple-A on Tuesday, slammed a 441-foot, two-run shot into the upper deck in left field during a four-run second.

Tyler Naquin homered in the second, the only time Cincinnati got a runner past second base. The top five Reds hitters combined to go 1-for-19.

"We know every game takes our best," Reds manager David Bell said. "Today (Sampson) pitched a good game against us. He threw the ball inside, and did a good job against the top of our lineup."

Sampson said he knew when he was called up that he could stake his claim for a spot in Chicago's rotation.

"Right now it's almost 'Game of Thrones'-esque," he said. "We're being asked what kind of role do we want to play in this organization going forward. It's ours for the taking. If you want it, you got to go get it. I really want this job, and I'm going to do everything I can to be successful."

Hermosillo's only other major league homer was on Sept. 28, 2018, when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. The opposing pitcher for Texas was Sampson.