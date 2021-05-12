NFHS approves shot clock for high school basketball

PREP BASKETBALL

NFHS approves shot clock: The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Wednesday it has approved a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball. A proposal for a national mandate was not approved, however, and it will be left up to the individual state associations. Currently there are eight states that already use a shot clock, but they forfeited a seat on a national basketball rules committee. State associations are able to adopt a shot clock beginning in the 2022-23 season with the following guidelines: "Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot clock malfunction."