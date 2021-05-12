NFHS approves shot clock for high school basketball

PREP BASKETBALL
NFHS approves shot clock: The National Federation of State High School Associations announced Wednesday it has approved a 35-second shot clock for high school basketball. A proposal for a national mandate was not approved, however, and it will be left up to the individual state associations. Currently there are eight states that already use a shot clock, but they forfeited a seat on a national basketball rules committee. State associations are able to adopt a shot clock beginning in the 2022-23 season with the following guidelines: "Guidelines include displaying two timepieces that are connected to a horn that is distinctive from the game-clock horn, and using an alternative timing device, such as a stopwatch at the scorer’s table, for a shot clock malfunction."
PREP SPORTS
Two locals earn recognition: Boone Grove boys soccer player Clifton Sherwin and North Newton wrestler Mikkel Cunningham received Richard and Rita Atha Memorial Sportsmanship Recognition. Each of Benton Central’s 20 boys’ and girls’ varsity sports have chosen an athlete from an opposing team they think has demonstrated good sportsmanship. These student-athletes and their parents will also be honored at the ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at Benton Central High School.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Valparaiso's Burke earns league honor: Valparaiso second baseman Addi Burke was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Defensive Team as the MVC announced its postseason honors on Wednesday morning. Save for a lone error in late April at Loyola, Burke has been flawless fielding her second base position this year. Burke enters the MVC Championship with a .993 fielding percentage (69-70-1), one of just two middle infielders in the conference with a fielding percentage above .990. She ranks 12th in the MVC in assists, while her fielding percentage is poised to crack Valpo’s single-season top-10, as well.
PNW season ends in tourney: Purdue Northwest's run at the GLIAC tournament ended after a 5-3 loss to second-seeded Northwood in the final elimination game. It was the sixth-seeded Pride's third game Wednesday at Sports Force Park in Sandusky, Ohio. Earlier, the Pride (17-26) defeated Saginaw Valley (3-2) and Wayne State (4-0) for the program's best finish at the event. Kara Aloisio had a triple and three RBIs against Saginaw Valley. Aubrey Shroyer had a triple and two RBIs against Wayne State. Allison Arnold was 2-for-3 against Northwood, while Aubrey Shroyer and Madison Schultz each had a double.