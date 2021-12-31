NFL executive hopes Rooney Rule becomes unnecessary

PRO FOOTBALL
NFL exec hopes Rooney Rule becomes unnecessary: NFL executive Troy Vincent hopes hiring minority candidates becomes so common that the Rooney Rule is unnecessary. “We should be creating a workplace culture that doesn’t require mandates to interview people of color and minorities,” Vincent told The Associated Press on Thursday. “They should be doing the right thing for the right reasons, not because there’s a policy.” The NFL entered another hiring cycle this week when teams looking for a head coach were allowed to start interviewing candidates on Tuesday. The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, head coach and all coordinator roles. At least one of those interviews must be held in-person for any head coach or general manager opening. Since the Rooney Rule was implemented in 2003, 27 of 127 head coaching jobs have gone to minorities. This year, only one Black head coach was hired for seven openings, but 13 Black coordinators and three general managers got jobs.
PRO HOCKEY
Blackhawks' Borgstrom, Khaira activated from injured reserve: The Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday announced that they have activated forwards Henrik Borgstrom (non-COVID related illness) and Jujhar Khaira (concussion protocol) off of injured reserve and assigned them to the active roster. In addition, the team has also recalled defenseman Alec Regula and forward Josiah Slavin from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned them to the taxi squad.
NHL cutting isolation time to five days, change applies in U.S.: The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws. The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the U.S. because of stricter pandemic regulations in Canada. The league has 25 teams based in the U.S. and seven in Canada; earlier this week, the NHL postponed nine games in Canada because of attendance limits imposed by provincial governments. The league and NHL Players' Association agreed to the updated protocols, which apply for the next two weeks before they are reviewed.
PRO BASKETBALL
Bulls sign Bell to 10-day contract: The Chicago Bulls announced that the team has signed forward Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract pursuant to the NBA's COVID-related hardship allowance. He will wear jersey number 20. Bell (6-8, 216 pounds) is being called up from the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G League, where he has averaged 10.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.11 steals and 1.56 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game through nine games (nine starts) this season. He was selected by the Bulls with the 38th-overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and then traded to Golden State on Draft night. Bell has four seasons of NBA experience with the Warriors, Timberwolves, Grizzlies and Wizards.