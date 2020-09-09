 Skip to main content
NFL Kickoff: Chiefs open against Texans as favorites

Houston (12-4) at Kansas City (10-6)

When: 7:20 p.m. Thursday, NBC

The skinny: The way the Chiefs closed their 2019 regular season and playoffs en route to a Super Bowl comeback win over the 49ers, it would be easy to forget the rough patch they had in the middle of last year's schedule. After starting 4-0, they hit a slide and dropped four of six games — including one at home to the Texans. You also should recall they closed strong and got to the playoffs — and promptly went down 24-0 to those same Texans before outscoring them 51-7 the rest of the way in a comeback for the ages. But clearly the Texans have something that has gotten under the Chiefs' skin in the past, and the question is whether it will carry over into 2020. With all-universe quarterback and richest player in NFL history Patrick Mahomes at the helm for K.C., don't count on it. Across the field from him is Houston QB Deshaun Watson, whose recent contract is second best in history to Mahomes. It's really the perfect way to start the NFL season with two of the game's most dynamic players in prime time — at a time when the sports world really could use a pick-me-up. But when all is said and done, the Chiefs just have more weapons around Mahomes than the Texans have around Watson, and even though Arrowhead Stadium will only be at 22% capacity or less with fans, it's still that home-field advantage that usually serves K.C. well.

Line: Chiefs -9 (54.5)

MattE’s pick: Chiefs 37, Texans 20

