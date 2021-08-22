NFL preseason offers cautionary tales about injuries

At least, during the recovery from both injuries, Prescott has been under the watchful eyes of Cowboys medics, who have been wise to consult with colleagues in professional baseball to manage this latest recovery.

With whom did the Bears consult about rookie Teven Jenkins before they traded up to draft him in the second round out of Oklahoma State?

The offensive tackle injured his lower back in November of last year in a game against Oklahoma and never played again, supposedly opting out to get ready for the NFL draft. Published reports indicate that he was diagnosed at the NFL Combine with a lumbar (low back) strain.

After arriving in Lake Forest, Jenkins was never fit to play. He had been unable to practice a single time since the beginning of preseason camp before undergoing lower back surgery last week.

Bears coach Matt Nagy expressed hope that Jenkins will be able to play before the season ends. Not likely but possible. Presumably the surgery was for a herniated disc. Had the surgery been for a stress fracture, his season would have surely been over.

And those two injuries were the only real possibilities dating back to when he was first hurt. The diagnosis of a “strain” indicates injury to a muscle. That just does not happen in the lower back.