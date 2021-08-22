NFL preseason offers cautionary tales about injuries

In March of 2017, Nashville neurosurgeon Allen Sills was named the NFL’s chief medical officer. Since then, the league has made steady strides in improving player safety after decades of mere lip service. Brought on primarily to address brain trauma, Sills — and his staff — pivoted brilliantly last year to address COVID-19, which allowed teams to continue playing and served as a blueprint for sports at all levels.
Meanwhile, traditional issues such as concussions and knee injuries have not been neglected.
However, at its core, football remains a contact sport. Consequently, while Sills has been able to keep the game going, he has not been nearly as successful keeping individual players on the field.
And ironically, one of the biggest culprits has been a non-contact injury.
On Saturday, Atlanta quarterback A.J. McCarron made a simple hand-off to running back Qadree Ollison. As McCarron then continued to drift back, he planted his right foot momentarily only to hop off the foot and grab at his knee just as quickly.
On Sunday, the Falcons annpunced a MRI confirmed an ACL injury for McCarron. His season is over. His career as an NFL back-up at age 30? Certainly, in jeopardy.
Less than a year ago, another NFL quarterback was dealing with another injury.
On Oct. 11, as Cowboy Dak Prescott completed a scrambling 9-yard gain, he was rolled up from behind by Giant cornerback Logan Ryan. In the aftermath, as Prescott sat of the turf, he and the television-viewing audience could see his right foot was facing the wrong way. A fracture-dislocation of the ankle would require emergency surgery.
Since then, the Cowboys have re-signed Prescott to a four-year $160 million contract, convinced that the 28-year-old’s ankle is fully healed — far from guaranteed, given that injuries such as his typically result in post-traumatic arthritis within five years.
Imagine the Cowboys’ surprise then, when Prescott removed himself from practice in late July with a sore right shoulder. Specifically, he had a strained latissimus dorsi — the muscle and tendon that form the back of the armpit.
Too often, just as is the case in baseball, we forget that throwing — accurately, with power, and repeatedly —is a whole-body activity, not just the province of the arm.
Athletic trainers, physical therapists, and strength coaches like to talk about the “kinetic chain,” with the chain being only as strong as its weakest link. Furthermore, when one link is recovering — in Prescott’s case, the right ankle — the strain on another — in Prescott’s case, his right shoulder — often becomes too great. In short, when recovering from an injury as disabling as a fracture-dislocation, an athlete’s rehabilitation program should address the entire body, not the injured joint alone.
At least, during the recovery from both injuries, Prescott has been under the watchful eyes of Cowboys medics, who have been wise to consult with colleagues in professional baseball to manage this latest recovery.
With whom did the Bears consult about rookie Teven Jenkins before they traded up to draft him in the second round out of Oklahoma State?
The offensive tackle injured his lower back in November of last year in a game against Oklahoma and never played again, supposedly opting out to get ready for the NFL draft. Published reports indicate that he was diagnosed at the NFL Combine with a lumbar (low back) strain.
After arriving in Lake Forest, Jenkins was never fit to play. He had been unable to practice a single time since the beginning of preseason camp before undergoing lower back surgery last week.
Bears coach Matt Nagy expressed hope that Jenkins will be able to play before the season ends. Not likely but possible. Presumably the surgery was for a herniated disc. Had the surgery been for a stress fracture, his season would have surely been over.
And those two injuries were the only real possibilities dating back to when he was first hurt. The diagnosis of a “strain” indicates injury to a muscle. That just does not happen in the lower back.
Nationally renowned Boston orthopedic surgeon Lyle Micheli co-authored a literature review entitled “Low Back Pain in Young Athletes” in the May 2009 issue of Sports Health. In it, he and Dr. Laura Purcell of London, Ontario, warned that, “Low back pain in young athletes is a common complaint and should be taken seriously. … Both acute and overuse injuries occur, although overuse injuries are more common. Young athletes who present with low back pain have a high incidence of structural injuries such as spondylolysis (a type of fracture) and other injuries to the posterior elements of the spine. Disc-related pathology is much less common. Simple muscle strains are much less likely in this population and should be a diagnosis of exclusion only.”
Knowing that, how then could the Bears assume that Jenkins would be healthy enough to be their first option at left tackle? Instead, their latest choice to protect Justin Fields’ blind side is 39-year-old Jason Peters, who until a week ago was an unsigned free agent, cast off by the Eagles at the end of last season.
Looking to Jenkins’ future, if history is any lesson, Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski missed an entire collegiate season after low back surgery in 2009 but “only” four months, returning in week seven of the regular season, after similar surgery with New England in 2013.
The lesson for the Bears, besides don’t trade up for a bad back? They and Jenkins should have taken the injury more seriously and opted for surgery sooner.
John Doherty is a licensed athletic trainer and physical therapist. This column reflects solely his opinion. Reach him at jdoherty@comhs.org. Follow him on Twitter @JDohertyATCPT.