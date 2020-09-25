Nicky Flesher, Andrean rally to beat Hobart

HOBART — Nicky Flesher never lost confidence when Andrean found itself in an early hole against Hobart on Friday.
The 59ers’ star wide receiver knew his team would come back.
“During practice we said it was going to be a game of big plays,” Flesher said. “We were going to have big plays, and they were going to have big plays. We just couldn’t get down on ourselves. They’re a really good football team, and so are we. No matter what the deficit is, I have confidence in my guys.”
The Times No. 3 Brickies scored on a 91-yard touchdown run from running back Marc Enslen and a 1-yard run from Tyler Turley early in the first quarter, appearing to take control of the game. However, No. 4 Andrean rallied to pull off a 35-24 come-from-behind win.
“It just feels amazing,” Flesher said. “Whether it’s 2A players or 4A players, it doesn’t really matter what class you’re in. It’s all about how you come out and play on Friday nights.”
Flesher missed last year’s matchup with Hobart due to a broken collarbone. This season, he scored three touchdowns in the storied Northwest Crossroads Conference rivalry and lifted the 59ers (5-1, 2-0) to their fifth straight victory.
The senior's most notable play came on a 25-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter that stunned the Brickies’ home crowd and put the game out of reach.
“From watching film, I just felt that a hitch (route) was coming,” Flesher said. “So I just timed it perfectly, jumped it and scored.”
In addition to his interception, Flesher also had big impact on offense by hauling in a pair of touchdown receptions from quarterback Joe Cimino. The senior duo connected on a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 17-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Flesher has now reached the end zone in three consecutive games.
“He’s a great player, and he has Division I talent,” Cimino said. “I know that if I just throw him the ball, he’s probably going to go get it.”
Hobart (3-2, 0-1) was unable to play last week at Lowell due to one of the Red Devils’ players testing positive for COVID-19. Early on the Brickies showed no signs of rust, but in the second half they clearly struggled.
Turley scored on a 2-yard run at the 4:52 mark of the fourth quarter to give Hobart a much needed spark, but it was too late. Costly turnovers, including a pair of lost fumbles from Enslen and Turley, proved to be insurmountable.
“That's a really good football team, so for us to come out here and find a way to get a 'W' is a credit to these kids,” Andrean coach Chris Skinner said. “We’ve had this one circled for 365 (days).”
