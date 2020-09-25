Nicky Flesher, Andrean rally to beat Hobart

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — Nicky Flesher never lost confidence when Andrean found itself in an early hole against Hobart on Friday.

The 59ers’ star wide receiver knew his team would come back.

“During practice we said it was going to be a game of big plays,” Flesher said. “We were going to have big plays, and they were going to have big plays. We just couldn’t get down on ourselves. They’re a really good football team, and so are we. No matter what the deficit is, I have confidence in my guys.”

The Times No. 3 Brickies scored on a 91-yard touchdown run from running back Marc Enslen and a 1-yard run from Tyler Turley early in the first quarter, appearing to take control of the game. However, No. 4 Andrean rallied to pull off a 35-24 come-from-behind win.

“It just feels amazing,” Flesher said. “Whether it’s 2A players or 4A players, it doesn’t really matter what class you’re in. It’s all about how you come out and play on Friday nights.”

Flesher missed last year’s matchup with Hobart due to a broken collarbone. This season, he scored three touchdowns in the storied Northwest Crossroads Conference rivalry and lifted the 59ers (5-1, 2-0) to their fifth straight victory.