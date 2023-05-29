Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

GRIFFITH – Andrean was two outs away from being eliminated from the Class 3A Griffith Sectional 17 on Monday, trailing Boone Grove 3-2 in the top of the seventh in the title game.

Andrean senior James Kirk and his mates weren't about to let that happen, and Kirk helped jump start the rally with a key hit in a seven-run uprising to propel the Niners to a 9-3 victory at Brian Jennings Field to advance to Saturday’s one-game regional.

Mason Barth singled, stole second base and moved to third on an error on the throw. Kirk stepped to the plate knowing he had to do whatever he could to tie the game.

“Obviously, we needed it down by one,” Kirk said. “So really just thinking ball on the ground right side, ball in the air, anything that will get this run in.”

Kirk lined a solid single to left to drive in Barth to knot the game at 3-3.

“It felt great. It felt amazing, especially right when we needed it,” Kirk said.

The Niners (25-6-1) kept the line moving and scored six more runs.

“As soon as that happened, it just kind of snowballed,” Kirk said. “Then, shout out to Tyler Peller, the big home run. After that we weren’t stopping. We were going, foot on the gas, and we didn’t let up.”

Peller, the junior right fielder, came through with the big blow, a two-run homer after the right field fence to put Andrean on top 5-3.

“He was leaving the curveball high a lot, and so he finally made a mistake,” Peller said of the pitch from Trey Pitcock. “He left the curveball high, and it was two strikes. I kind of just waited on it, and I just drilled it because my other hits were wall balls, too. I just felt that one and knew that was going to be different.”

Andrean, the defending state champion, didn’t stop with the two-run lead, as a single and three hit batters and a walk added two more runs for a 7-3 advantage before Moises Vazquez drove in two more runs with a single.

“It was awesome, a really cool moment,” Peller said. “(It was) a team win but also a really cool moment for myself.”

Longtime Andrean coach Dave Pishkur said Boone was the better team for six innings.

“Sometimes it’s hard to close out a ballgame,” he said. “The Pitcock kids, those two kids are phenomenal. They’re ballplayers, they’re gritty. They’re gutsy."

"We got a break there when Mason got on with one out. I said, ‘Hey, be aware of a dirt ball.’ Next pitch, dirt ball, he goes to second and the ball goes into centerfield. That certainly helps. Now we tie the game, and then the big homer by Peller. We kept on adding on a little bit,” Pishkur added.

Pishkur breathed a sigh of relief.

“But, you know, they’re tough kids,” he said of his charges. “They’re seniors. They’re winners. They’ve won before, so it wasn’t too big of a moment for them. Sometimes you just got to get a couple breaks in there.”

Boone (23-8) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run single by Seth Pitcock. Andrean tied it with single runs in the third and fourth innings.

The Wolves went back ahead 3-2 on a solo blast over the right field fence by Davian Carrera in the fifth inning to set up the wild finish.

“It’s a heartbreaking loss when you have a really good team on the ropes, and you think you got them,” Boone coach Doug Hoover said. “ My hat's off to Trey Pitcock the way he came out and pitched the ball masterfully.”

Trey Pitcock held Andrean to just two runs until the fateful seventh inning, throwing more than 90 pitches. Hoover had no inkling to make a switch.

“He was dealing, and I was going to ride him until I couldn't ride him anymore,” Hoover said. “Obviously, he was losing it there at the end, but that's the guy I had the most confidence in.”

Jack Vogt collected three hits to help the cause for Andrean, which won its 31st sectional title. Andrean is now tied for the third most sectional titles in the state with Evansville Memorial. The history isn’t lost on the current Niners.

“It puts us at a real high standard for Andrean,” Kirk said. “So if we don’t win sectionals …, sometimes it’s kind of expected.”

Andrean will find out who and where it plays in Saturday’s regional on Wednesday.

