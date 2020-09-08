No. 10 Notre Dame hopes running game will be championship caliber

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH BEND — Championship teams are often built around great defenses and offenses that can run the ball when needed.

With all the success Notre Dame has enjoyed its last three seasons, amassing a 33-6 record under coach Brian Kelly, it has been the inability to run in big games that has curtailed the title hopes of the Fighting Irish.

No. 10 Notre Dame hopes to change that starting Saturday when Duke visits for the season opener inside a Notre Dame Stadium that will be less than a quarter filled because of COVID-19 concerns.

“The basic tenets of having a really good football team, potentially a great football team, are in place,” Kelly said. “Now we’re going to have to prove it.”

Notre Dame is playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. To challenge for the ACC title and the College Football Playoff berth, the Fighting Irish will need to run the football better than they have the last two seasons. New offensive coordinator and former Irish quarterback Tom Rees is expecting a lot of input from run game coordinator Lance Taylor and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn.