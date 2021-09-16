No. 12 Irish prepare for visit from long-time rival Purdue

SOUTH BEND — No. 12 Notre Dame has looked shaky at times in its first two games of the season, two nail-biting wins. Coach Brian Kelly is sure of one thing: He wants a faster start against Purdue on Saturday.

"I think the biggest thing on me is we lacked intensity coming out," Kelly said after the Fighting Irish rallied for a 32-29 victory over Toledo.

The Irish defense has surrendered four plays of 60 yards or more this season while a rebuilt offensive line has allowed 10 sacks and not generated much a running attack going into the game against the Boilermakers (2-0).

"We have to rise to the level of our preparation — our preparation has to be better," said Kelly, who will tie Knute Rockne as the school's winningest football coach with 105 if Notre Dame runs its home winning streak to 26.

This week, the intensity and preparation jumped several notches, according to nose tackle Kurt Hinish and center Jarrett Patterson.

"That hasn't been Notre Dame football — playing cutthroat, coming-after-you, detail-oriented football," Hinish said of giving up 33.5 points and 393.5 yards per game so far despite 10 sacks and four takeaways. "Practice (Tuesday) was intense. That's the way it should be every day."