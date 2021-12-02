No. 2 N.C. State women hold off No. 6 Indiana

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
No. 6 Hoosiers fall to No. 2 N.C. State: Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 N.C. State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night in Bloomington. Kayla Jones scored 15 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul trouble to score 11 for the Wolfpack (7-1), who haven't lost since a season-opening defeat to No. 1 South Carolina. Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points for Indiana (5-2), whose only two losses have come against teams ranked in the top 10. The Hoosiers also came up short against Stanford. Ali Patberg added 10 points for Indiana.
PRO BASEBALL
White Sox, Garcia agree to three-year deal: The White Sox and versatile Leury García have finalized a $16.5 million, three-year contract. The deal announced Wednesday calls for the 30-year-old Garcia to earn $5.5 million each of the next three years. He helped the White Sox win the AL Central last season, batting .267 with five homers and a career-high 54 RBIs in 126 games. He made 33 starts at second base, 28 in right field, 22 in center field, 18 at shortstop, and eight each in left field and at third base. Garcia debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2013 and has been with the White Sox since a trade that August. “The White Sox, that is my home,” he said through an interpreter. “Just the way they have treated us, I feel very comfortable here. My family feels very comfortable with the organization, too. It was a no-brainer for us just to sign back here." General manager Rick Hahn said the White Sox also tendered contracts to pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López and outfielder Adam Engel on Tuesday night.
Baez celebrates birthday with big contract: Javier Báez hopes he's a big part of a turnaround with the Detroit Tigers, too. Báez celebrated his 29th birthday Wednesday by signing a $140 million, six-year contact to play shortstop for the revitalized Tigers. Báez said the prime attractions were playing with Tigers star Miguel Cabrera and being part of a team possibly on the cusp of rising from the far back, much like the Chicago Cubs did in his early seasons before winning the 2016 World Series. The two-time All-Star provides Detroit a significant upgrade at shortstop. Niko Goodrum, Zack Short, Willi Castro and Harold Castro all played there for the Tigers last season. Báez is both flashy and effective with his glove, winning a Gold Glove in 2020. He batted a combined .265 with 31 homers and 87 RBIs this year for the New York Mets and Cubs, who traded him July 30. He also led the National League with 184 strikeouts, and stole 18 bases in 23 attempts.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NCAA OKs 42nd bowl game for this season: The NCAA football oversight committee approved a waiver to the deadline for bowl certification so another game can be added to this season's lineup, upping the number to 42 and ensuring all teams that finished 6-6 can play in the postseason. The additional game, likely to be held in Texas, was a late replacement for the bowl that was scheduled to be played in San Francisco this season. The Redbox Bowl was canceled in early September. After last Saturday's games, there were 83 bowl eligible teams, not including Hawaii, which finished 6-7. With 41 games, one eligible team would have been left out, most likely one from the MAC or C-USA. Now all the 6-6 teams can participate and there will be room for Hawaii, too. NCAA rules allow 6-7 teams to be eligible for bowl selection if there are no available 6-6 teams.