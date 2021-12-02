No. 2 N.C. State women hold off No. 6 Indiana

No. 6 Hoosiers fall to No. 2 N.C. State: Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 N.C. State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 win over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night in Bloomington. Kayla Jones scored 15 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul trouble to score 11 for the Wolfpack (7-1), who haven't lost since a season-opening defeat to No. 1 South Carolina. Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points for Indiana (5-2), whose only two losses have come against teams ranked in the top 10. The Hoosiers also came up short against Stanford. Ali Patberg added 10 points for Indiana.

White Sox, Garcia agree to three-year deal: The White Sox and versatile Leury García have finalized a $16.5 million, three-year contract. The deal announced Wednesday calls for the 30-year-old Garcia to earn $5.5 million each of the next three years. He helped the White Sox win the AL Central last season, batting .267 with five homers and a career-high 54 RBIs in 126 games. He made 33 starts at second base, 28 in right field, 22 in center field, 18 at shortstop, and eight each in left field and at third base. Garcia debuted with the Texas Rangers in 2013 and has been with the White Sox since a trade that August. “The White Sox, that is my home,” he said through an interpreter. “Just the way they have treated us, I feel very comfortable here. My family feels very comfortable with the organization, too. It was a no-brainer for us just to sign back here." General manager Rick Hahn said the White Sox also tendered contracts to pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López and outfielder Adam Engel on Tuesday night.