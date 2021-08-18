No. 9 Notre Dame turns to graduate transfer QB Jack Coan

Coan was expected to be the starting quarterback last season, but suffered a right foot injury in early October that required season-ending surgery. He transferred to Notre Dame in January.

"It's just a dream come true," Coan said. "It's not something I'm going to take lightly."

Rees, now Notre Dame's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, believes Coan won't.

"He came here for a reason," Rees said. "He's put in the work; he's done everything we've asked from him and more. But Jack keeps it pretty close to the chest. He's a guy that's very poised, very thoughtful in how he reacts. And he's excited — he's eager for his opportunity."

His teammates are eager for Coan to lead them.

"You wouldn't think Jack coming from Wisconsin would step in and be the leader he is," said running back Kyren Williams, who rushed for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns and had 35 receptions for 313 yards. "I'm excited to go to work with him every day."

Up front