No footnote required: Andrean beats Lowell, completes NCC sweep

MERRILLVILLE — Andrean’s Northwest Crossroads Conference title game outright and with no asterisk or footnote needed.

The Times No. 3 59ers rolled to a 35-14 victory over No. 5 Lowell to claim the conference title and an eighth consecutive victory to close out the regular season. Prior to Friday, Lowell hadn’t been beaten on the field all season but forfeited five wins, including one in an NCC game, as a result of using an ineligible player.

Had Lowell not needed to vacate its wins, the Red Devil-59er matchup would have been a de facto NCC title game. Even so, Andrean made it a moot point while taking out all the drama in a convincing win.

“This feels great,” junior receiver Paul Alonzo said. “We knew going into this that Lowell was basically an undefeated team, so we treated them like it. We made the plays we needed to to make it work out. It’s a great feeling to be a champion and to end (the regular season) like this.”

While it’s true Andrean (8-1, 5-0) didn’t need to beat Lowell (2-6, 2-2) to walk away with a championship the consensus among Alonzo and sophomore running back/linebacker Drayk Bowen was that the win was just as much a statement as anything else after Hobart took the crown a season ago.