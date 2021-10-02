No luck for No. 9 Notre Dame in home loss to No. 7 Cincinnati

The Bearcats were not quite dominant, but they were plenty good enough in their first trip to South Bend since 1900 to snap Notre Dame's 26-game home winning streak.

"I don't think we let the stage get too big for us," Ridder said.

When told by coaches how loud the crowd can be at Notre Stadium this week, Ridder quipped that it wouldn't be for long.

The senior delivered, going 19 for 32 for 297 yards. He hooked up with Alec Pierce six times for 144 yards, and was at his best after Notre Dame cut the lead to 17-13 with 8:20 left in the fourth quarter.

Ridder went 3 for 3, with a bullet down the middle for 36 yards to Leonard Taylor, on the ensuing drive. He capped it off with a 6-yard TD run around left end that made it 24-13 with 5:08 left.

"That's the Desmond Ridder factor," Fickell said.

Cincinnati took advantage of three turnovers by Notre Dame in the first half to jump out to 17-0 lead. The miscues by the Irish were killers.

Ahmad Gardner picked off an ill-advised throw under pressure by Jack Coan that ended Notre Dame's first and best drive of the half.