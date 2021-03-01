No quit in Daija Powell and TF South girls in comeback win over Argo

LANSING — There was a time early in this abbreviated season when the deficit TF South was facing on Monday evening would have meant game over.
"Most of the time we get down and we just give up," senior Daija Powell said. "But this time we actually kept playing to win this game."
Indeed. South missed its first seven shots and fell behind by 17 in the first quarter before storming back to edge Argo 64-62 in a South Suburban crossover.
Powell had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds along with four steals. Freshmen Rayvan Rush (15 points, five rebounds, five steals) and Jaiden Thompson (14 points, seven rebounds, five steals) also had big games, as did senior Lyndsey Hodges (15 points).
South (7-2, 7-2 South Suburban Blue) climbed back into the game with the swarming pressure that coach Tim Russell loves — even in a pandemic season with mask wearing, little prep and a short roster.
"It was all defense, it was all energy to get to where we were," Russell said. "I give all the credit to the girls. We had a week of practice (before the season).
"The way that we want to play, we're going to play fast and we're going to pressure you. ... In a game like that, you get worried down the stretch, 'Are we going to run out of gas here?
"I was proud of my girls. No, they didn't."
Down 35-23 at halftime after trailing by as many as 19 in the second quarter, South opened the third with a 17-0 surge to go ahead 40-35 with 3:10 left.
"We said, 'Hey, let's jump on them early and make them take an early timeout," Russell said.
Sure enough, before the Argonauts finally scored in the third quarter, there were two timeouts taken, including the mask break.
South opened a 44-37 lead on Thompson's breakaway basket, but Argo had a comeback of its own to tie it at 48 with 5:30 left in the game. South responded with a 7-0 run to make it 55-48 with 4:20 remaining and never trailed again.
Powell is just glad to be back on the court in a season delayed and shortened by COVID-19.
"I felt like we (weren't) going to have a season and I thought we (weren't) going to play (any) games at all," she said.
To have a chance after all? "It's amazing, that's all I can really say."
Russell feels the same for, among other things, being able to get Rush and Thompson a chance to see what high school basketball is like.
"It was information overload for them that first week," Russell said. "We threw a lot at them and the one thing that helped, our seniors have been able to guide them through that process."