No quit in Daija Powell and TF South girls in comeback win over Argo

"I was proud of my girls. No, they didn't."

Down 35-23 at halftime after trailing by as many as 19 in the second quarter, South opened the third with a 17-0 surge to go ahead 40-35 with 3:10 left.

"We said, 'Hey, let's jump on them early and make them take an early timeout," Russell said.

Sure enough, before the Argonauts finally scored in the third quarter, there were two timeouts taken, including the mask break.

South opened a 44-37 lead on Thompson's breakaway basket, but Argo had a comeback of its own to tie it at 48 with 5:30 left in the game. South responded with a 7-0 run to make it 55-48 with 4:20 remaining and never trailed again.

Powell is just glad to be back on the court in a season delayed and shortened by COVID-19.

"I felt like we (weren't) going to have a season and I thought we (weren't) going to play (any) games at all," she said.

To have a chance after all? "It's amazing, that's all I can really say."

Russell feels the same for, among other things, being able to get Rush and Thompson a chance to see what high school basketball is like.