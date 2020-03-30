Noll grad Tori Keilman stays positive through numerous softball challenges

It’s been an unforgettable experience for Keilman.

“St. Joe’s closing was unfortunate and really tough, but being at Saint Xavier made the process so much easier,” Keilman said. “SXU has been a blessing. I love this place and the people here.

“I don’t think that this will ever really hit me, but I do believe that God has a plan and that everything happens for a reason.”

Players know their careers will eventually come to an end. It’s just a fact of life. But the “what if” questions will pop up all the time, especially since the Cougars were off to a 19-3 start and on target to make a third consecutive trip back to the NAIA playoffs with Keilman.

“Spring was an exciting time for Cougar softball, and I’m so heartbroken that it was cut short because this team was so special,” Keilman said. “I can honestly say each day we came to practice and to games to get better, not a lot of teams do that.

“We had fun every day, but also knew when it was go time. This team was hungry to win ever since we stepped on campus in August. From our senior class to our freshman class we wanted to be unstoppable.”