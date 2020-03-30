Noll grad Tori Keilman stays positive through numerous softball challenges

Tori Keilman has literally had the door slammed shut in her face.
Twice.
The Bishop Noll product started 29 games as a freshman, playing softball at St. Joseph’s College before the Rensselaer school closed down. Three years later, as a senior at Saint Xavier, it happened again with the cancellation of all spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Looking back when SJC closed down, I got a little more time to process the situation,” said Keilman, a Highland native, “so I really don’t think it was as hard as having my senior season end so suddenly.”
Keilman, a second-team All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference player as a sophomore, didn’t just think about herself when the waves crashed in.
“I truthfully thought about the other nine seniors who have put everything into the Saint Xavier softball program,” Keilman said. “We actually were playing our last game in Florida when most of us realized what was going to happen.
“As a leader, I was just trying to think about all of us. We still had a game to win that day.”
Keilman has nothing to hang her head down about. She’s been nothing but a solid contributor since she landed on her second college campus, one with stellar success on the softball diamond. Keilman, who hit .343 as a sophomore and was second on the team in both homers (five) and RBI (35) that season, helped the Cougars to back-to-back NAIA Softball World Series appearances.
It’s been an unforgettable experience for Keilman.
“St. Joe’s closing was unfortunate and really tough, but being at Saint Xavier made the process so much easier,” Keilman said. “SXU has been a blessing. I love this place and the people here.
“I don’t think that this will ever really hit me, but I do believe that God has a plan and that everything happens for a reason.”
Players know their careers will eventually come to an end. It’s just a fact of life. But the “what if” questions will pop up all the time, especially since the Cougars were off to a 19-3 start and on target to make a third consecutive trip back to the NAIA playoffs with Keilman.
“Spring was an exciting time for Cougar softball, and I’m so heartbroken that it was cut short because this team was so special,” Keilman said. “I can honestly say each day we came to practice and to games to get better, not a lot of teams do that.
“We had fun every day, but also knew when it was go time. This team was hungry to win ever since we stepped on campus in August. From our senior class to our freshman class we wanted to be unstoppable.”
Over the three seasons in the program, Keilman led Saint Xavier to an 80-32 mark, including a 32-12 record last season.
Some athletes would be bitter or have some regrets, but Keilman isn’t going down that road. She’s keeping her head up high and focused on the next adventures in her life while working towards her degree in exercise science.
“My softball career has been incredible, without my mom it would have never been possible,” Keilman said. “She put me through the best programs and allowed me to express myself through a sport. As a freshman at Bishop Noll to a senior at Saint Xavier, I have grown both physically and mentally on and off the field. I was once a young girl who just loved to be in the dirt, and now I am a confident leader who is ready to excel at whatever life throws at me.
“If this is the end of my softball career I can honestly say I wouldn’t change it for the world.”
