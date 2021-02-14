Northern Iowa flips switch on Valparaiso men to earn series split

“We finally started defending,” Lottich said. “We really locked in and we guarded well. We were getting stops and we were dictating the game to them. We were a shot away from making the game pretty interesting.”

Following a midweek game at Loyola (8-14, 5-8 Missouri Valley), Valpo will travel to Southern Illinois for a key two-game series that could determine which team earns an opening-round bye during Arch Madness next month.

In order to have success in the last five conference games of the year, Lottich is hoping to see more consistency from his team. Valparaiso went from controlling every aspect of the game on Saturday against Northern Iowa to seeing the Panthers do the same on Sunday.

“(Lack of consistency) is a little bit of what we’ve been going through, just the emotional consistency that some teams have,” Lottich said. “I did think we played hard, but just that extra competitive juice, we didn’t have it tonight. You can look at those 50/50 balls and who is diving on the floor. We won every single one of those (on Saturday) and today we didn’t really do that until late in the game.”