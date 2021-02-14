Northern Iowa flips switch on Valparaiso men to earn series split

What a difference a day makes.
One day after dominating Northern Iowa in every shooting category, the inverse happened for the Valparaiso men’s basketball team in Sunday's 74-60 loss to the Panthers at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Valpo missed 16 of its 20 3-point attempts while the Panthers knocked down shots at every turn. Northern Iowa shot 52.8 percent from the floor and 47.1 percent from the 3-point line as the two teams split their two-game series following Valparaiso’s 70-57 win on Saturday night.
“This game came down to our (in)ability to get consistent stops,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “(Northern Iowa) was physical from the jump and they were a little more motivated to get stops. A couple minutes into the game, I turned to my staff and said, ‘This isn’t us. We’ve got to get more stops.’”
Valparaiso trailed 65-48 with 8:39 left in the game when the stops finally started to stack up. The Brown and Gold held Northern Iowa scoreless for more than five minutes and put together a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to 65-57. The stops continued, but Valparaiso went cold on three straight possessions as Ben Krikke and Donovan Clay each missed 3-pointers and Clay lost the ball on a drive to the basket.
The Panthers didn’t stay cold forever as they responded with seven straight points following Clay’s turnover to put the game out of reach.
“We finally started defending,” Lottich said. “We really locked in and we guarded well. We were getting stops and we were dictating the game to them. We were a shot away from making the game pretty interesting.”
Following a midweek game at Loyola (8-14, 5-8 Missouri Valley), Valpo will travel to Southern Illinois for a key two-game series that could determine which team earns an opening-round bye during Arch Madness next month.
In order to have success in the last five conference games of the year, Lottich is hoping to see more consistency from his team. Valparaiso went from controlling every aspect of the game on Saturday against Northern Iowa to seeing the Panthers do the same on Sunday.
“(Lack of consistency) is a little bit of what we’ve been going through, just the emotional consistency that some teams have,” Lottich said. “I did think we played hard, but just that extra competitive juice, we didn’t have it tonight. You can look at those 50/50 balls and who is diving on the floor. We won every single one of those (on Saturday) and today we didn’t really do that until late in the game.”
Krikke led Valparaiso with 12 points and five rebounds while Sheldon Edwards had 11 points and three 3-pointers. Clay scored 10 points in his second consecutive game coming off the bench, but the sophomore also added five turnovers.
Noah Carter and Trae Berhow each had 17 points to lead the Panthers (7-14, 5-10) while Austin Phyfe had 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists.