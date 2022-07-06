Northern League announces All-Stars

SUMMER BASEBALL

Northern League All-Stars: The Norther League announced on Tuesday which players will be suiting up for its All-Star game on July 12, and it featured plenty of Region flare. Nine members of the Lake County Corn Dogs and seven members of the Northwest Indiana Oilmen will play for the East All-Stars. Conner Pangburn, Tyler Schultz, Cal Curiel, Doug Loden, Ryan Troxel, Roman Kuntz, Frank Plesac, Gavin Terry, and James Burke will represent Lake County while David Marshall, CJ Byrdak, Mike Schalasky, Kyle Czarnecki, Chris Baker, Matt Lelito and Jack Zebig will represent the Oilmen. Adam Enright, the Northwest Indiana manager, will manage the East team

Corn Dogs win awards: The Northern League's weekly awards were announced on Tuesday and it was all Lake County Corn Dogs. The Corn Dogs took home both the Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week honors. Doug Loden, a St. John native, captured Player of the Week after batting .600 with four home runs in Lake County's four games this week. Ryan Troxel, a Valparaiso native, took home Pitcher of the Week for his efforts on Thursday against Southland. Troxel pitched five two-hit hittings without allowing a run. The game extended his streak of innings without giving up an earned run to 22 2/3 innings.

PRO BASKETBALL

Wade wins Coach of the Month: The Chicago Sky have been playing some of the best basketball of their season, jumping into first place in the Eastern Conference. Head coach James Wade was rewarded for his team's play with the WNBA's Coach of the Month award. Wade led the Sky to a 9-2 record in June and the highest winning percentage in the league. His Coach of the Month nod comes on the heels of the announcement that he would serve as a coach in the All-Star game later this month. This past month, the Sky averaged the second most points and most assists per game in the WNBA.