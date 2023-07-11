It's officially All-Star season and the Northern League got in on the action, announcing its rosters for the mid-summer exhibition on Tuesday.
With the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday and the WNBA All-Star game slated for Saturday, July 15, the Northern League's iteration isn't far behind on Tuesday, July 18 at Oil City Stadium in Whiting.
Lake County’s Scott Hansen stands ready to field at third base during a game last season. Hansen was named a Northern League All-Star on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times
The teams are headlined by the Northwest Indiana Oilmen's Randy Seymour who leads the league with a .360 batting average and .560 slugging percentage to go along with 17 RBI and five steals.
Munster’s Kevin Hall (12) singles against Lake Central in the sectional semifinal this spring. Hall was named a Northern League All-Star on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times
Players from the Griffith Generals, Lake County Corn Dogs and Elkhart County Miracle will make up the East All-Star team, while Oilmen, Southland Viking and Indiana Panthers players will make up the West's roster.
Expect plenty of Region flavor beyond just representation from the the five Northern League teams based in Northwest Indiana. The rosters feature 13 players with Region ties.
Illiana Christian’s Adam Walters (13) slides into home safely ahead of the throw in the Class 2A state final in 2022. Walters was named a Northern League All-Star on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times
The East's roster features Portage graduates Josh Ortiz and
Scott Hansen, Hobart graduates Ivan Balboa and Gavin Gallagher, Munster graduate Kevin Hall, Illiana Christian graduate Adam Walters, Valparaiso graduate Ryan Troxel, Crown Point graduate Dylan Matusak and Chesterton graduate Sean Kasper.
Hobart’s Ivan Balboa connects against Crown Point in a sectional final in 2022. Balboa was named a Northern League All-Star on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times
The West's team sports four Region natives: Munster graduate Will Moell, Marian Catholic graduate Kevin Denty, Andrean graduate Hunter Niksch and Morton graduate Josh Lamb.
Munster’s Will Moell pitches wearing a jersey honoring former Mustangs coach Bob Shinkan in 2022. Moell was named a Northern League All-Star on Tuesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times
The first-place Corn Dogs lead the way in number of All-Stars with 12 named to the team. The second-pace Oilmen trail slightly behind with 10 selections. The Panthers sport six All-Stars. The Miracle and Vikings both send five players with the Generals sending four.
Hobart’s Gavin Gallagher throws against Valparaiso in 2021. Gallagher was named a Northern League All-Star on Tuesday.
John Luke, file, The Times
