It's officially All-Star season and the Northern League got in on the action, announcing its rosters for the mid-summer exhibition on Tuesday.

With the MLB All-Star game on Tuesday and the WNBA All-Star game slated for Saturday, July 15, the Northern League's iteration isn't far behind on Tuesday, July 18 at Oil City Stadium in Whiting.

The teams are headlined by the Northwest Indiana Oilmen's Randy Seymour who leads the league with a .360 batting average and .560 slugging percentage to go along with 17 RBI and five steals.

Players from the Griffith Generals, Lake County Corn Dogs and Elkhart County Miracle will make up the East All-Star team, while Oilmen, Southland Viking and Indiana Panthers players will make up the West's roster.

Expect plenty of Region flavor beyond just representation from the the five Northern League teams based in Northwest Indiana. The rosters feature 13 players with Region ties.

The East's roster features Portage graduates Josh Ortiz and Scott Hansen, Hobart graduates Ivan Balboa and Gavin Gallagher, Munster graduate Kevin Hall, Illiana Christian graduate Adam Walters, Valparaiso graduate Ryan Troxel, Crown Point graduate Dylan Matusak and Chesterton graduate Sean Kasper.

The West's team sports four Region natives: Munster graduate Will Moell, Marian Catholic graduate Kevin Denty, Andrean graduate Hunter Niksch and Morton graduate Josh Lamb.

The first-place Corn Dogs lead the way in number of All-Stars with 12 named to the team. The second-pace Oilmen trail slightly behind with 10 selections. The Panthers sport six All-Stars. The Miracle and Vikings both send five players with the Generals sending four.

