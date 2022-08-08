Northern League playoffs rained out

SUMMER BASEBALL

Northern League semifinals postponed: Monday's heavy rains washed out the first two scheduled games of the Northern League playoffs. The single-game semifinals were rescheduled for Tuesday, with the top-seeded Lake County Corn Dogs hosting the fourth-seeded Joliet Generals at 7 p.m. at Legacy Fields in Crown Point and the second-seeded Southland Vikings playing the third-seeded Northwest Indiana Oilmen at 7:10 p.m. at Oil City Stadium in Whiting. The Vikings will serve as the home team for that matchup. The semifinal winners will meet in Game 1 of the finals Wednesday at Oil City Stadium. The rest of the finals schedule is to be announced.

Stevanovic, White earn NL honors: The Corn Dogs' Ranko Stevanovic and the Chicago American Giants' AJ White have been earned the final Northern League Player and Pitcher of the Week honors. Stevanovic was 5 for 8 in three games with four runs scored and six RBI. White struck out nine and pitched two-run ball over seven innings against Joliet.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Valpo promotes Jarnigan: Liz Jarnigan, who was hired in December 2021 as Valparaiso's associate director for academic support and student services, has been promoted to executive associate athletic director. Jarnigan, who was AD at Southern Illinois from 2019 to '21, will oversee football, volleyball, men's golf and women's golf in addition to facilites, internal operations, academic services and student services. She had previous administrative stints at Air Force, San Jose State, Tulsa and Briar Cliff.

PRO TENNIS

Serena Williams earns first win of season: Serena Williams earned her first win in more than a year by beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open in Toronto. It’s just the second tournament of the season for the 40-year-old Williams, who returned to competition at Wimbledon just over a month ago. It was Williams’ first victory since the 2021 French Open.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma assistant out after saying 'racially charged' word: A day after Oklahoma assistant head football coach Cale Gundy announced his resignation, the school said Gundy uttered what it called a racially charged word multiple times during a film session last week. Gundy had been with the program as an assistant since 1999. He announced his resignation Sunday in a social media post, and the school confirmed it with a statement shortly thereafter. Oklahoma sent out another statement on Monday giving more details about the incident.

Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll: Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches’ poll, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third. The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15. The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.