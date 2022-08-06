Northern League's playoffs set

SUMMER BASEBALL

Northern League semis set: With the Northern League's playoffs right around the corner — set to begin on Monday — the matchups for the first round are finally set. Monday's games will be single-elimination matchups. The No. 1 seeded Lake County Corn Dogs will play host to the No. 4 seed Joliet Generals at 7 p.m. at Legacy Fields. In the other semifinal matchup, the second seeded Southland Vikings will play as the home team against the No. 3 seed NWI Oilmen at Oil City Stadium. First pitch for that contest is set for 7:10 p.m. Seeding was locked in place Saturday when the Generals lost to the Chicago American Giants, securing a fourth-place finish for them and a third-place finish for the Oilmen. The winners of the two games will face off in a best-of-three series played at Oil City Stadium.

PRO BASEBALL

RailCats lose in blowout: Through three innings on Saturday, Gary was well within striking distance with just a 1-0 disadvantage. Then, the Sioux Falls Canaries exploded in the top of the fourth frame. When all was said and done, the Canaries had notched eight runs to take a 9-0 lead. It was more than enough run support for Sioux Falls pitchers. The Canaries staff kept the RailCats off the board in eight of the nine innings. Gary managed to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the seventh, plating four runs thanks in part to a two-run LG Castillo home run. The Canaries quickly erased any progress the RailCats had made however, scoring another run in the top of the eighth and then three more in the top of the ninth to put the game away. With the loss, Gary drops to 30-44 on the season.

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky ready for Sun: The Chicago Sky will try to earn its 25th win this season when they host the Connecticut Sun. The Sky are 14-3 in conference play. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 80.2 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting. The Sun are 11-6 in Eastern Conference play. Connecticut ranks third in the WNBA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brionna Jones averaging 2.6. The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sky won the last meeting 95-92 on July 31. Kahleah Copper scored 27 points to help lead the Sky to the win.

— Associated Press