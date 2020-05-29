Northwest Indiana Oilmen will limit crowd size to start season

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WHITING — Crowds at Northwest Indiana Oilmen games will be smaller than usual, at least at the beginning of their first season in the COVID-19 era.

"We're going to limit the number of people who can come into the ballpark," Oilmen owner Don Popravak said on Friday. "We're going to cap it at about 250 people to start with. I don't want to overtax the people in the concession operation."

The Oilmen and the other five members of the Midwest Collegiate League are all planning to begin play on July 1, according to Popravak, who owns four of the league's six teams and also serves as commissioner.

Because of COVID-19 lockdown provisions in Illinois — which is home to the other five MCL teams — Popravak has moved all league games across the border this season.

Besides the Oilmen's home park — Oil City Stadium in Whiting — games will be played at Dowling Park, Riverside Park and possibly Hessville Park, all in Hammond.

Popravak said he's still putting together a schedule, which will have to work around availability of the Hammond parks. The 50-game regular season is expected to wrap up on Aug. 16. Still to be determined are the scheduling of the league's all-star game and postseason playoffs.