HAMMOND — Adam Bednarek just wanted to stay around the game.

Morton’s coach played under Dave Pishkur at Andrean, then at Quincy University where he majored in sports management. At some point, he realized that even if his playing career had to end he wasn’t ready to be finished with the sport.

“I didn’t want to do nine to five in an office,” Bednarek said. “I just always loved baseball. As soon as I got out of it and I didn’t have anything competitive going on, I really wanted to get back into it.”

So he decided to teach and began applying for jobs as soon as he could. The plan was to become a teacher and ask the baseball coach to help out. Then the Morton job opened. He applied and was called in to interview for both teaching and coaching positions.

“They were the first ones to call me back. I didn’t know if it was for baseball or teaching, at the time,” Bednarek said. “Athletic director (Sean Kinsey) interviewed me and I said ‘If we do this, am I going to be able to have a teaching job?’ He was like ‘You applied for teaching?’”

Kinsey called principal Jerame Hicks and Bednarek immediately had his teaching interview. He was hired for both. The 2017 Andrean graduate said he would’ve gladly accepted a spot on someone else’s coaching staff but being head coach right away was even better.

“I just wanted to get my foot in the door somewhere. I figured the worst thing that could happen is I get some interview experience,” he said.

In the fall, Bednarek got the Governors onto the practice field. Immediately, he knew he had to take a step back. Morton players aren’t the seasoned travel ball types that he was used to. He had to explain the processes of things like batting practice. That's gotten easier since.

Bednarek is trying to build a culture. He started a weight program, lifting three times each week during the winter. Players are held accountable when necessary, too.

“He’s really big on discipline. You show up late to practice, you have to run triangles,” senior Ivan Gallegos said. “But I feel like he focuses more on the positives than the negatives. He tells us about the negatives but he tells us to move on to the next game and leave it in the past.”

That extends to the school day, too.

Bednarek monitors grades and behavior to a degree that players say wasn’t done before him.

“If you work hard in the classroom, it’ll show out here. You can’t be lazy with it,” senior Daniel Dziepak said. “Once you be lazy, you start making errors. I’m one of the captains so I have to bring my best every day. I have to show the younger players. I have to lead by example. If I’m not doing that in the classroom, how am I going to do that out here?”

Bednarek’s youth helps him relate to high school players, too. It wasn’t that long ago that he was in their position, taking ground balls on Broadway in Merrillville.

“He understands us more, how we see the game and stuff,” Gallegos said.

The team’s identity at the moment is its baserunning. Morton stole 59 bases in the first 23 games and was caught only a handful of times. Bednarek wants his players to be aggressive on the base paths.

The current lesson is to pick up a pitcher’s looks when on second base and that's beginning to sink in, too.

“We’ve gotten way better since the beginning of the year,” Gallegos said. “The more games we play together, we understand the game better and we understand how to play with each other.”

The schedule is more difficult under Bednarek. It’ll only get even more tough in the future. This season, the Governors’ out-of-conference slate included LaPorte, Andrean, Chesterton, Highland, Morgan Township and Boone Grove.

Some of those teams were on the schedule in the recent past, but not all in the same season. It’s been years since Morton played so many of the area’s better programs in a single spring.

Morton is having its ups and downs, as a result. The Governors were 3-13 before winning five of the last seven. They’ll have a chance to earn a share of the Great Lakes Athletic Conference title if they can top city rival Hammond Central next week.

“I like the competition. I want to go to college and play so that really helps me to open my eyes. It makes have to play the best we can in order to compete with them,” Dziepak said. “You have to have a plan for what you’re going to do with the ball before you get it. You have to go to the plate with a good mentality.”

Practices are different, too. If the team consistently makes the same mistake, they'll devote a whole day to it. After losing to Hebron, the Governors put in extra time bunting.

Sometimes, Bednarek asks the team if they want to extend practice to get better. They always do.

“He sacrifices his own time to stay out here for us. In the offseason, he got us into the gym and got us a lot stronger and healthier,” Dziepak said. “He brings his heart and soul out here for us. He wouldn’t give up.”

Longterm, Bednarek’s vision for Morton is clear and it's about more than baseball.

“I hope Morton baseball (is known for) a bunch of players that are class acts. I hope there’s some winning that goes along with that but I also hope this is a place where kids can come and go to baseball after school instead of doing other things,” he said. “Winning is important, but if everything else is being taken care of, the winning will come along with it.”

LC clinches DAC

Lake Central clinched a Duneland Athletic Conference title with a pair of wins against Portage this week. The Indians (18-3, 12-0) are three games in front of second-place LaPorte and Valparaiso with only two games against Crown Point remaining.

Region Invite this weekend

The Region Invite tournament will take place this weekend at Munster High School, the Legacy Fields at the Crown Point Sportsplex and Lake Central.

In Munster, Hammond Central will play the Mustangs and Mishawaka Marian will play Homestead Friday in the first round. In Crown Point, Cathedral will play South Bend Adams and Lake Central will play Portage Central (Michigan).

The loser’s bracket will finish at Munster and the winner’s bracket will play at Lake Central on Saturday.

