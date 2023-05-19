MUNSTER — Kevin Hall does a lot for an offense. The Munster senior is fast. He’s got some pop. He gets on base.

In a game against Illiana Christian on Wednesday, he led off with a double. Later, he bunted for a hit when the defense wasn’t coming up. With the Mustangs trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning, he pulled a ball to right that took one bounce and hit the fence for a triple and then scored on a Zach Wright bunt to force extra innings.

“That kind of throws the defense off. They’re not sure where to play me. If they were to play me back, I’ll just lay down a bunt again,” he said. “It keeps them on their toes.”

Hall is a serious weapon for Munster, largely because he’s capable in virtually all aspects of the game.

“He’s a workaholic when it comes to baseball. He lives, breathes, sleeps it,” coach Mike Mikolajczyk said. “He’s a great kid. He gives back to the community by umpiring Bombers games, our youth travel teams. He sets an example for our team with his work ethic.”

That effort translates to production for the Mustangs.

As of May 18, Hall was hitting .468 with 25 RBIs, six triples, 37 runs and 33 stolen bases in 25 games.

A year ago, Hall was Times All-Area second team and honorable mention Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State after hitting .525 and stealing 23 bags. Making that All-State list again was one of his goals for his senior season.

His other goal was to be a leader for a young Mustangs team.

“I want to bring up the younger guys, develop them for the years to come because that’s something that the older guys who graduated last year did for me,” Hall said. “A leader is setting examples and not being selfish. If you have to lay down a bunt to sacrifice, that’s what you got to do. That’s what a leader is.”

When Hall lays down that bunt, he’s got a pretty good chance to turn it into a hit. His speed is rivaled by few in the Region, as evidenced by his stolen base totals.

“We’re really going to miss him next year because he has definitely been a catalyst for us the last two years,” Mikolajczyk said. “Hopefully we’ll find somebody to fill his shoes. That’s something that I’ve already started thinking about because he’s definitely going to be missed.”

The area of improvement for Hall this year has been his pitch selection. Moving from second in the order to the leadoff spot made that even more important. Hall is trying to let himself see more pitches so he can be a better table setter.

He's walked 18 times already as a senior after only seven bases on balls as a junior.

“I know I’m going to need to do that for college,” he said. “Once you play a team in your conference, they’re going to figure you out so you’ve got to work those counts.”

Grambling State is where Hall will play his college ball. The Louisiana campus offers good weather and a southern hospitality that Hall said was easy enough to feel during his visit. A chance to play early was on the table as well.

It was also important to him to commit to a historically Black university.

“Being around people that look like me, that’s nice,” Hall said. “I like giving HBCU ball some love, too.”

Hall’s got some things still to accomplish before he heads to the Bayou, though. He and his Munster teammates’ season ended with an 8-5 extra-inning loss to Lake Central a year ago.

The Mustangs open the postseason with West Side at Mike Niksic field next week.

“Winning sectionals (is the goal). Whatever it takes,” he said.

Lake Central completes conference sweep

Lake Central finished a perfect 14-0 in the Duneland Athletic Conference, capping the league slate with a 7-4 win over Crown Point Wednesday. The Indians (21-4) are ranked No. 2 in the Class 4A Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association and Prep Baseball Report polls.

They’ll open the Munster sectional next week against EC Central.

Andrean perfect in NCC

Andrean won the Northwest Crossroads Conference with a 10-0 league record. The 59ers, defending 3A state champions, are No. 1 in the coaches poll but No. 4 in the PBR one.

Andrean (21-5-1) will round out the regular season with a game against St. Rita Monday before meeting Rensselaer in the Griffith sectional.

South Central, Boone Grove set to square off in PCC tourney final

Boone Grove and South Central will meet in Friday’s Porter County Conference tournament championship.

The regular season meeting was a thriller, with the Satellites (18-7) winning an 11-10 game in eight innings May 3 in Union Mills.

The Wolves (19-7) beat Hebron and Kouts to advance to the final. South Central topped Morgan Township and Washington Township.

