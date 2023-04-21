HAMMOND — Joe Greene admits he checks the state’s batting average leaders on MaxPreps from time to time.

“It’s a competing thing. I like to compete with good players,” the Hammond Central senior said. “Game time, I don’t think about it. I just do whatever I can do to help win.”

At the moment, Greene is usually smiling when he gets to that page because he's atop the list at .714. He’s also got nine RBIs, one home run, one triple, five doubles and four walks in 26 plate appearances. His on-base plus slugging percentage is a silly 1.959.

He has at least one hit in all seven of Hammond Central’s games. He’s reached base at least twice in all but one.

“I’m seeing the ball really well and I just have a lot of confidence in my swing,” Greene said.

Coach Michael Caston knew he had an athlete on his hands when Greene played basketball for him as a freshman at Clark.

As a junior, Greene hit .442 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. It was his first season of high school baseball. He said the aim was to do a little better than that as a senior.

He spent the summer with the Midwest Rockets.

“Just to see that I performed well in summer ball, it gave me that confidence to perform well in high school,” Greene said.

He started his senior season hot, going 13 for 16 with eight RBIs in the first five games. As a leadoff hitter, Green said he owes some of that to the guys protecting him in the order. Senior Joseph Merrick is batting .444 and freshman Michael Stevens is hitting .529.

“I love my guys. I’m happy we’re all hitting as a team and it’s not just about me,” Greene said.

Caston attributes Greene’s start to a team philosophy aimed at keeping hitters out of two-strike counts.

“He’s really bought into that, hitting balls early in the count. He’s seeing the fastball really well right now,” Caston said. “It seems like whenever he makes contact, it’s good contact.”

A left-handed batter, Green is working on going the other way more this season. He’s got three opposite-field doubles, so far. He knows at the next level, he’ll be expected to go with the pitch.

“I always hear that you have to hit from all angles to be good. I’ve always been able to hit up the middle and right,” Green said. “I always struggled (going to) left. I figured if I get good at that, everything else will come easy.”

Greene is committed to play for South Suburban College next year. The Bulldogs program has a history of advancing players to bigger schools and even into the draft.

His future may be on the hill. He’s got a fastball topping out in the mid-80s to go with a slider and changeup. That’s what intrigued South Suburban coaches, though they did tell him he will get a chance to be a two-way player.

“He had a few rough years in his freshman and sophomore years academically. Had that not happened and he tackled the books right from the start, I believe he really does have Division I talent,” Caston said. “Hopefully, he’ll get his opportunity.”

The Wolves will use Friday’s game with Highland to measure themselves. They believe they’ve made a lot of progress since the Trojans mercy-ruled them a year ago.

After that, Greene said the goal is win a sectional championship.

“That would be huge, as a team, for us. Even as a school, because we don’t go far in baseball,” he said. “A lot of our good hitters are leaving, so if we end off good, it’ll bring word and bring good kids around.”

Top private schools split double header

Illiana Christian visited Andrean last weekend for a double header between two teams ranked at the top of classes 2A and 3A.

The 59ers (7-2-1) won the first game 12-1 in five innings, scoring three in the third and four in the fourth. The Vikings (7-2) won the second game 4-2 despite trailing by a run after the fourth inning.

Andrean is No. 1 in the 3A Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association poll. Illiana is No. 1 in 2A. Both are defending state champions.

Boone Grove off to hot start

Boone Grove is 8-1 on the season with wins over Portage, Munster and Illiana. The Wolves are scoring over 12 runs per game with six players boasting double-digit RBI totals.

Pitcher Trey Pitcock is 3-0 with a 0.58 ERA, having surrendered only one earned run in 12 innings. He’s struck out 14 and walked only one.

Buchanan sets HBP mark for Hebron

Hebron junior Clayton Buchanan is now the school’s all-time hit by pitch leader. He tied 2018 Hawks graduate Logan Ryan with his fourth of the season on April 13 vs. North Judson and set the mark the next day versus Westville. In a game against Wheeler on April 12, he was hit three times.

Buchanan now has 14 for his career.

