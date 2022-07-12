Notre Dame baseball nabs new coach

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Irish nab new coach: Notre Dame has hired Shawn Stiffler as its new head baseball coach. Stiffler joins the Fighting Irish from Virginia Commonwealth where he led the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances. Stiffler was 340-198 at VCU, including 146-71 in Atlantic 10 play. He joins a Notre Dame program that won 41 games this spring and made its first Men's College World Series appearance since 2002 after upsetting No. 1 Tennessee in the Super Regional round. Stiffler fills the void left by Link Jarrett who returned to his alma mater of Florida State after the Irish's impressive run.

SUMMER BASEBALL

Oilmen to recognize police, fire: The Northwest Indiana Oilmen announced on Tuesday its plans to hold a Police and Fire Appreciation Night on Friday, July 22 as part of its game against the Joliet Generals. Members of Region police and fire departments will receive free tickets to the game. The event is sponsored by bp Whiting.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Valpo earns academic awards: The Valparaiso tennis program earned recognition for its academic accomplishments this past year on Tuesday. First, the Beacons team was named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-Academic team for having a team GPA above 3.2. On top of the team honor, all seven members of the Valparaiso tennis program earned ITA All-Academic Team honors as well. The Beacons were awarded the recognition for having a GPA above 3.5 this year.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Beacons make new hire: Valparaiso announced the hiring of Grace Frederickson as Academic Support Coordinator on Tuesday. Frederickson spent last year as part of the Beacons's staff, serving as an academic services intern. "She helps manage eligibility, organization, time management and academic support for student-athletes while serving as a liaison between coaches, professors, advisors and student-athletes," according to a press release from Valparaiso Athletics.

PHOTOS: NWI Oilmen host Military Appreciation Night
Bugles Across America member Steve Strains of Hammond plays the National Anthem Friday at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game.
Veteran Jim Kijewski and his wife JoAnn of Lansing join the umpires and team managers as they exchange lineups.
The Oilmen's Matt Lelito pitches against the Corn Dogs on Friday.
Four hundred plus posters featuring photos of fallen service men and women were on display at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game Friday.
Serviceman Gregory Boyington of New Orleans and veteran Mike Wooden of Hammond team up to throw out the first two pitches at the Oilmen-Corn Dogs game.