Notre Dame, Navy move football game from Ireland to Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The college football season opener between Notre Dame and Navy has been moved out of Ireland because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish and Midshipmen were scheduled to meet in Dublin on Aug. 29, but instead will seek to play at the Naval Academy during the Labor Day weekend. The decision to move the venue came after discussions between the Irish government, medical authorities and the leadership teams at Navy and Notre Dame.

"Our priority must be ensuring the health and safety of all involved," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said. "I am expecting that we will still be able to play Notre Dame as our season opener, but there is still much to be determined by health officials and those that govern college football at large."

Notre Dame and Navy planned to stage the 94th consecutive installment of the longest continuous intersectional rivalry in the United States at Aviva Stadium in Ireland. Instead, the schools will strive to play at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, on Sept. 5 or 6. This will be the first time the Fighting Irish will play at Navy's 34,000-seat stadium. The game is usually played at a larger alternative site when the Midshipmen host.