 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Notre Dame out of NCAA hockey tournament due to COVID-19
urgent

Notre Dame out of NCAA hockey tournament due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Penn State Notre Dame Hockey

A shot gets past Notre Dame's Dylan St. Cyr (1) against Penn State in a Big Ten Hockey Tournament game on March 14.

 Michael Caterina, File, South Bend Tribune via AP

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Notre Dame out of NCAAs due to COVID: Notre Dame is out of the NCAA Division I men’s hockey tournament due to multiple positive COVID-19 test results and contact tracing within its Tier I testing group. The decision announced Thursday was made after consulting with local health department officials at one of the regional sites in Albany, New York, and the NCAA Medical Advisory Group. After losing in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, the school said the team remained in conference testing protocols through last Saturday and began additional PCR testing on campus. The university said the team went through seven rounds of testing in the seven days leading up to its departure for Albany on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish were the fourth seed in the Albany Regional and were slated to take on top-seeded Boston College on Saturday at the Times Union Center.

PRO FOOTBALL

Bears re-sign Houston-Carson: The Bears re-signed defensive back and special teams contributor DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract on Thursday. Houston-Carson played in all 16 games last season. He broke up Tom Brady’s fourth-down pass with 33 seconds left after Cairo Santos kicked the go-ahead field goal to help preserve Chicago's 20-19 victory over Tampa Bay on Oct. 8. A week later, he sealed the Bears' win at Carolina when he intercepted Teddy Bridgewater. Houston-Carson has played in 64 games since Chicago took him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.

PRO SOCCER

U.S. beats Jamaica in exhibition: The U.S. feels right with Sergiño Dest. And left. Four days after scoring his first two goals for Barcelona as a right back, the 20-year-old defender shifted to the left and got his first international goal with a spectacular 25-yard strike. Dest's 34th-minute goal started the United States to a 4-1 win over Jamaica in an exhibition on Thursday night at Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Brenden Aaronson doubled the lead in the 52nd minute, and Sebastian Lletget added goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes, raising his total to six international goals.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma's Kruger retires: Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement Thursday, ending a 35-year Division I college head coaching career that included taking five schools to the NCAA Tournament — with two of them reaching the Final Four — and more than 650 career wins. The 68-year-old Kruger led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016. He is the only coach to lead five programs to NCAA Tournament wins — Oklahoma, Kansas State, Florida, Illinois and UNLV. At 674-432, his win totals were 10th among active Division I coaches and 27th overall at the time of his retirement. He led the Sooners to a 195-128 record in 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA tournaments. In his final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and ended with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round on Monday.

Gallery: 50 famous Region athletes

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will smaller schools have trouble affording their star players?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts