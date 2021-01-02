Notre Dame signee Blake Wesley keeping explosive talent home

MERRILLVILLE — Blake Wesley signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball for Notre Dame prior to the early signing period closing Nov. 18.
Two days later he made that decision public at a press conference held in South Bend Riley’s Oldham Gym, which sits no more than 15 minutes from the Irish’s Joyce Center.
Wesley, a consensus four-star shooting guard ranked No. 111 nationally by the 247sports composite, chose Notre Dame over the likes of a final six that included Creighton, Kansas State, Maryland, Purdue and Xavier. More than a dozen other suitors joined them.
Those other schools all came with intrigue, but only Notre Dame could offer Wesley the opportunity to stay home. It’s a responsibility he isn’t taking for granted while leading South Bend Riley in his final high school season before his home court relocates about 4 miles north.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” Wesley said after scoring 31 points against Merrillville in a 69-68 loss Tuesday. “Everybody looks up to me. They expect me to go to Notre Dame, play right away and put on for the city. I feel good about it. It’s a lot of pressure on me, but I can take it.”
Alex Daniel, who took the reins at South Bend Riley in early October, lauds Wesley’s decision not only to play college ball in his home town but to return to the Wildcats. In an era where an increasing number of high school standouts are transferring to prep schools in hopes of bolstering their recruitment, Wesley stayed put.
“For him to make the decision to stay at South Bend Riley says something about him, and then he goes and decides to stay home and play at Notre Dame for the next four years,” Daniel said. “He’s the type of kid who loves his home town, loves his family and wants to be a good representative of our community.”
Wesley’s commitment to Notre Dame is one rooted in loyalty, which Merrillville coach Bo Patton has seen develop firsthand. Patton coached Wesley in the summer of 2018 while with the G3 AAU program. The two talk or text a time or two each week.
Patton made sure to hang around postgame to chat with Wesley outside the locker rooms following Merrillville’s 69-68 win against Wesley’s Wildcats. While Patton is quick to point out he didn’t work with Wesley nearly enough to take any credit for Wesley’s development, he’s remained a mentor and fan.
“He’s taken a huge jump,” Patton said. “I didn’t know who he was when I caught him just before he took that jump to the next level, which is exciting to see. We’ve seen that in some of our guys in the past like Mileek McMilan. (Merrillville junior Aljanen Dixon) is starting to take that sort of jump, too.
“But with Blake he’s only gotten better. He’s a scorer. His jump shot is better. Defensively, he’s gotten a lot better. But the biggest thing is he’s so mature. I credit that to his parents, to be honest with you, for raising him the way he is.”
Nick Baumgart, an Indiana boys prep basketball scout and recruiting analyst for his own site BaumHoops.com, ranks Wesley No. 1 among 2021 prospects in the state. His athleticism has much to do with that.
Baumgart and Daniel both pointed out Wesley’s knack for utilizing the Euro step to cover ground quickly and create space at or near the rim. Baumgart added that Wesley’s defensive ability continues to improve, which combined with what he can do on the offensive end will allow him to fill multiple roles with the Irish.
“He does things on the court that very few people can do,” Baumgart said. “That kid was born to score a basketball. He can do it at every level. He shoots the three. He can score inside, mid-range. He’s a great playmaker when he gets into the paint. He’s different. Athletically, he’s just different.”
Midway through the third quarter against Merrillville, Wesley stole a possession away from the Pirates while back peddling on defense just a few feet from under the basket. It took Wesley just five dribbles to go the length of the floor before finishing with a finger roll over the front of the rim while drawing a foul.
The next possession, Wesley rebounded a missed layup under the rim and once again needed just five dribbles before throwing down a two-handed dunk. He added a step-back 3-pointer a few possessions later for good measure.
“When he wants to get to the rim there’s just no stopping him,” Baumgart said.
Added Daniel: “When he gets you on your hip there’s not a whole lot left for you to do.”
In the coming months, Wesley said he’s working to round out his game with the advice of Daniel and future coach Mike Brey. South Bend Riley relies on Wesley to be its primary scorer to the tune of 30-plus points per game which gives him plenty of opportunity to find new ways of getting the ball in the basket.
Having his future secured, Wesley said he’s doing his best to enjoy one final season.
“Right now, I’m focused on getting my teammates more involved and making us a better team,” Wesley said. “(The future at Notre Dame) is exciting but right now I’m trying to help us get better this year than we were last year.”