Notre Dame signee Blake Wesley keeping explosive talent home

“For him to make the decision to stay at South Bend Riley says something about him, and then he goes and decides to stay home and play at Notre Dame for the next four years,” Daniel said. “He’s the type of kid who loves his home town, loves his family and wants to be a good representative of our community.”

Wesley’s commitment to Notre Dame is one rooted in loyalty, which Merrillville coach Bo Patton has seen develop firsthand. Patton coached Wesley in the summer of 2018 while with the G3 AAU program. The two talk or text a time or two each week.

Patton made sure to hang around postgame to chat with Wesley outside the locker rooms following Merrillville’s 69-68 win against Wesley’s Wildcats. While Patton is quick to point out he didn’t work with Wesley nearly enough to take any credit for Wesley’s development, he’s remained a mentor and fan.

“He’s taken a huge jump,” Patton said. “I didn’t know who he was when I caught him just before he took that jump to the next level, which is exciting to see. We’ve seen that in some of our guys in the past like Mileek McMilan. (Merrillville junior Aljanen Dixon) is starting to take that sort of jump, too.