Notre Dame to play for ACC championship, share NBC revenue in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in 133 years, Notre Dame football will have a chance to win a conference championship.

The Irish have been independent since their storied football program began in 1887. It took the global coronavirus pandemic to get the program into a conference, albeit for one season.

In 2020, the Irish will play a 10-game Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, the ACC announced Wednesday.

The Irish partnered with NBC in 1991 to be the exclusive broadcast network for home football games. That revenue, which is valued at $15 million annually after an extension that began in 2016, will be shared with all 15 ACC members.

The Irish have been members of the ACC since 2014 in all sports except for football due to the NBC contract. However the program is required to play five ACC opponents each year.