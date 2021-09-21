Notre Dame's Jack Coan preps for rugged reunion vs. Wisconsin

SOUTH BEND — Jack Coan admits it is going to be a little strange this Saturday when No. 12 Notre Dame takes on his old team, No. 18 Wisconsin, at Soldier Field.

"It's definitely going to be weird," the 22-year-old grad transfer quarterback said. "It's going to be a lot of my friends I'm going to be playing against, guys I still talk to today. But at the end of the day, it's just another football game and I like to think I won't get more excited for one game than the next."

Both his current coach, Brian Kelly, and his old coach, Paul Chryst, believe Coan will handle his emotions well.

"Jack is a competitor – he loved his time at Wisconsin," Kelly said. "But it's a new chapter for him. He's very mature, level-headed. He wants to beat Wisconsin."

Said Chryst: "Obviously we have respect for Jack and appreciate who he is as a person and player here. But it's Wisconsin versus Notre Dame."

And it's a big game for both teams. The Badgers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) have one of the nation's stingiest defenses but could use a Top 25 win after its season-opening loss at home to Penn State. The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, have won all three of their games but hardly in dominating fashion.