Notre Dame's Jack Coan throws winning TD after dislocating finger

SOUTH BEND — Jack Coan has played in only two games for No. 8 Notre Dame, yet he already has a place in Fighting Irish lore by leading them to a come-from-behind 32-29 victory over Toledo on Saturday despite dislocating a finger.

The grad transfer from Wisconsin, after having the finger on his throwing hand popped back into place by a trainer, hit Michael Mayer with the game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass with 1:09 remaining for the third lead change in a wild fourth quarter. The comeback by Brian Kelly's Irish (2-0) preserved Notre Dame's home winning streak at 25 games.

"I thought Jack was poised in the pocket and decisive with his throws," Kelly said. "During a break (at 1:13), our assistant trainer Mike Bean went out there and performed a pull-the-finger thing. He got it back in place. Jack stepped up and felt he could keep going. On that last drive he was outstanding."

Coan, who threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns in Notre Dame's season-opening 41-38 overtime victory at Florida State last Sunday, shared playing time with true freshman Tyler Buchner. Coan finished with 239 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked six times, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown and fumbled the ball on another possession.