Notre Dame's JoJo Johnson sidelined for season

Colts to be featured on "Hard Knocks": The “Hard Knocks” franchise will have regular-season episodes for the first time when “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” debuts on Nov. 17 on HBO. NFL Films announced the series during halftime of Thursday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team. It will be the Colts’ first appearance on “Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001 by following the Baltimore Ravens through training camp as they began defense of their Super Bowl title. The Dallas Cowboys recently wrapped up the 16th edition of the documentary series, becoming the first to make three appearances. The Colts series will have at least nine episodes on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.