Notre Dame's JoJo Johnson sidelined for season

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Merrillville grad Johnson out for season: Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said Thursday that freshman cornerback JoJo Johnson, a Merrillville grad, will miss the season because of an ACL injury that will require surgery.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
IU Northwest hires Ford as coach: IU Northwest announced the hiring of Jesse Ford as women's basketball coach. He replaces Ryan Shelton, who stepped down from his coaching duties after 14 seasons but remains as athletic director. Ford was the women's coach at Fisher College, an NAIA school in Boston, the past four years. Before that, he was an assistant men's coach at Fisher and a student assistant for Idaho's women as an undergrad.
PRO HOCKEY
Hawks sign top draft pick: The Blackhawks have agreed to an entry-level contract with defenseman Nolan Allan, their first-round pick in this year's NHL draft. The team announced the deal on Thursday. The three-year contract runs through the 2023-24 season and carries an $870,000 salary-cap hit. The 18-year-old Allan was selected by Chicago with the No. 32 pick. He helped Canada win the gold medal at the this year's U18 world junior championship, posting a goal and an assist in seven games during the tournament. Allan is playing for Chicago in a prospect showcase this weekend in Minnesota. Then the Blackhawks begin training camp next week.
PRO FOOTBALL
Colts to be featured on "Hard Knocks": The “Hard Knocks” franchise will have regular-season episodes for the first time when “Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts” debuts on Nov. 17 on HBO. NFL Films announced the series during halftime of Thursday night’s game between the New York Giants and Washington Football Team. It will be the Colts’ first appearance on “Hard Knocks,” which debuted in 2001 by following the Baltimore Ravens through training camp as they began defense of their Super Bowl title. The Dallas Cowboys recently wrapped up the 16th edition of the documentary series, becoming the first to make three appearances. The Colts series will have at least nine episodes on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.